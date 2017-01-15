Your browser is out-of-date.

5 incredible small kitchen transformations

Justwords Justwords
Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
When it comes to home decor, it's common for the living and dining rooms to take precedence over the kitchen, with the former being social areas where everyone comes together. However, the kitchen does not lag far behind in sociability! This is the space where the family can cook together, and bond over a hearty meal or snack. Visitors, too, will will want to stick around in a beautifully decorated, welcoming kitchen! For this reason, we bring you 5 amazing kitchen renovations that will inspire and motivate you to redo your own cooking space with flair.

1. Before: shabby and cluttered

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

Using wood composites instead of pure wood may be a low-cost option, but over time these cheap substitutes begin to chip and peel, showing their true colours. A shabby look combined with a messy countertop isn’t the best way to create a welcoming atmosphere!

​After: chic elegance

Une cuisine qui a du look !!!, LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION
LAUREN CREATION

The new kitchen has seen a stunning turnaround, with warm wooden floors, sleek cabinets and a stylish kitchen island. And don’t miss the brilliant recessed lighting! Kudos to the interior architects at Lauren Creation.

2. Before: drab and dull

Before photo of cooker and oven The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Before photo of cooker and oven

The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Brown can be a lovely interior colour when used correctly. This room, however, is a disaster! Brown surfaces and brown tiles have been used lavishly without any thought given to beauty and design – this is a thoroughly miserable look.

​After: all white

Cooking area after renovation The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

Cooking area after renovation

The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd

What a relief after the brown fiasco! Here, white and subtle grey tones combine in a décor that is cool and elegant. The look is further enhanced by the long, stylish handles on the cabinets.

3. Before: tiny and cramped

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Big cities abound with small apartments, and small apartments have small kitchens. That’s no reason for them to look so terribly cramped, though!

After: small but classy

homify Modern kitchen Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love this makeover! The warm wooden furniture lit by soft yellow lights, white cabinets and a leafy plant combine for naturally beautiful décor.

4. Before: depressing

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Renovation is underway but we can still see the mediocre flooring and shabby state of the walls.

​After: old-world charm

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Classic style kitchen
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

The new kitchen is a picture of sophistication with its decorative cabinets, sleek marble countertop, vintage-style sink and warm parquet. The flowers on the window sill add the perfect finish to this classy, refined space.

5. Before: dismal and outdated

Before (interior) Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

Before (interior)

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

This kitchen sports a decidedly ugly look, from the peculiar brown floor tiles to the shabby cabinets and black countertop. The clutter and poor lighting only make it look worse.

​After: modern and stylish

Interior and Exterior Haus12 Interiors Modern kitchen
Haus12 Interiors

Interior and Exterior

Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors
Haus12 Interiors

This minimalist makeover blows us away! There's a seamless harmony between the wooden surfaces, sleek white cabinets and chrome fixtures, while the unique kitchen island takes pride of place in the middle. Not to be missed are the floral arrangement and potted plant that add a touch of colour to the ensemble.

These 5 renovations are a stunning example of how you can improve your kitchen, no matter how old or drab it is! For more inspiration, take a look at: Kitchen makeovers: 5 jaw-dropping transformations

Which of these makeovers impressed you the most?

