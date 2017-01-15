5 incredible small kitchen transformations

This minimalist makeover blows us away! There's a seamless harmony between the wooden surfaces, sleek white cabinets and chrome fixtures, while the unique kitchen island takes pride of place in the middle. Not to be missed are the floral arrangement and potted plant that add a touch of colour to the ensemble.

These 5 renovations are a stunning example of how you can improve your kitchen, no matter how old or drab it is! For more inspiration, take a look at: Kitchen makeovers: 5 jaw-dropping transformations