When it comes to interiors and decorating, our crockery can sometimes get overlooked. We buy some plain white plates, bowls and cups, put them away in a cupboard, and think our work is done. But to do this is to miss out on the potential of crockery to make a real statement – that statement could be serious (fine delicate china, for example) or rather more whimsical, as is the case with the pieces we're featuring today. Eating is a sociable activity, and dinner parties are a great excuse to show off your home, so laying your table with fun, quirky crockery that will get everyone talking is a great idea. We've rounded up some of our favourites here on homify, so browse on, and say goodbye to boring old white plates and cups!