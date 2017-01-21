How to decorate a living room of only 10m²

Decorating a small living room is never an easy task, and with only 10 square metres, it can seem impossible to fit everything within such a compact space. If you are lacking a little motivation to create the room of your dreams, we’re here to help!
We’ve collated 8 decorating tips that will help you divert attention away from the space’s diminutive size, and towards your chic, sophisticated and stylish aesthetics.
Ready to begin? Let’s see how to achieve this in the images below…
Area carpets work well in small living rooms, and assist in making it feel and look larger. Consider geometric patterns and motifs, along with bold hues that have been paired with bright white, monochromatic walls.
If your room is slim and slender you need to purchase and implement furniture that will suit the shape and size of the space.
A touch of colour can help reflect light within a space, and divert attention away from the size of the room.
A salon style or gallery wall is the perfect way to implement an intriguing sense of individuality and uniqueness.
For added personality, consider a DIY project that involves printing some of your family’s photography, or any local artwork you may have acquired. Add these pictures to vintage frames for distinctiveness and originality.
Neutral tones are wonderful in small spaces, implementing a gorgeously cool and calm aesthetic.
When you don’t have enough space to work with, you’re going to want to think with a little innovation and creativity. Wall-mounted shelving is perfect for this, adding storage and style. Furthermore, mounting your television will save space and avoid taking up room on a shelf.
Light furniture such as wicker, rattan and bamboo are perfect for small areas as they take up less perceived space, leaving the room feeling open and versatile.
Interior designers have long known the benefits of modular furniture. Choose your pieces carefully, choosing sofas and chairs that work with the space rather than against it.
