How to decorate a living room of only 10m²

press profile homify press profile homify
MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style living room
Decorating a small living room is never an easy task, and with only 10 square metres, it can seem impossible to fit everything within such a compact space. If you are lacking a little motivation to create the room of your dreams, we’re here to help! 

We’ve collated 8 decorating tips that will help you divert attention away from the space’s diminutive size, and towards your chic, sophisticated and stylish aesthetics.

Ready to begin? Let’s see how to achieve this in the images below…

Large carpets

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style living room
Area carpets work well in small living rooms, and assist in making it feel and look larger. Consider geometric patterns and motifs, along with bold hues that have been paired with bright white, monochromatic walls.

Narrow furniture

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma, Mint Design Mint Design Scandinavian style living room Turquoise
If your room is slim and slender you need to purchase and implement furniture that will suit the shape and size of the space.

Beautiful bright hues

38 m, Plac Zbawiciela, Wwa, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Scandinavian style living room
A touch of colour can help reflect light within a space, and divert attention away from the size of the room.

A wall of art

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Scandinavian style living room
A salon style or gallery wall is the perfect way to implement an intriguing sense of individuality and uniqueness. 

For added personality, consider a DIY project that involves printing some of your family’s photography, or any local artwork you may have acquired. Add these pictures to vintage frames for distinctiveness and originality.

Clean, cool and crisp tones

Skandynawskie biele i szarości., 4ma projekt 4ma projekt Scandinavian style living room
Neutral tones are wonderful in small spaces, implementing a gorgeously cool and calm aesthetic.

Wall-mounted shelving

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
When you don’t have enough space to work with, you’re going to want to think with a little innovation and creativity. Wall-mounted shelving is perfect for this, adding storage and style. Furthermore, mounting your television will save space and avoid taking up room on a shelf.

Light furniture

Cosy Home House Envy Scandinavian style living room
Light furniture such as wicker, rattan and bamboo are perfect for small areas as they take up less perceived space, leaving the room feeling open and versatile.

Consider your large pieces of furniture

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style living room
Interior designers have long known the benefits of modular furniture. Choose your pieces carefully, choosing sofas and chairs that work with the space rather than against it.

Would you like to tour a compact home for some more ideas and inspiration? We recommend: 10 things you can organise when you have a spare few minutes

A spacious prefab house built for under S$130k
Have you overcome any design challenges you’d like to share below? 

