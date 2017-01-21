How to decorate a living room of only 10m²

Decorating a small living room is never an easy task, and with only 10 square metres, it can seem impossible to fit everything within such a compact space. If you are lacking a little motivation to create the room of your dreams, we’re here to help!

We’ve collated 8 decorating tips that will help you divert attention away from the space’s diminutive size, and towards your chic, sophisticated and stylish aesthetics.

Ready to begin? Let’s see how to achieve this in the images below…