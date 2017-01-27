Your browser is out-of-date.

14 sliding doors that optimise space in a small home

Sectioning off individual spaces within a dwelling creates privacy and solitude. This often ensures a room is warm, welcoming and restful, keeping it quiet and segregated from other noisier areas of the abode. Conversely, creating closed rooms in your home can also assist in ensuring these busy spaces are restricted to certain areas of the home, while other more formal spaces can be kept clean and undisturbed.

Doors are the obvious choice for this undertaking, but what if you are lacking space? In small and compact apartments it is often a good idea to keep the floor plan open and unimpeded. This is where sliding doors are particularly useful. Able to be released for an open plan ambience, and closed for privacy, they are useful, liveable and available in a range of different styles. We’ve gathered 14 gorgeous examples, which are sure to inspire and delight. Would you like to check them out? Read on below…

1. These dark timber sliding doors are eye-catching and bold, with a sense of space-saving versatility

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

2. Maximising natural light, these large floor-to-ceiling sliding doors are perfectly for bringing the outside ‘inside’

Hotel Condesa DF, JSa Arquitectura JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura

JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura

3. Simple and traditional, these sliding doors can be opened fully, which is essential when hosting an outdoor event

homify Windows & doors Window decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Glass internal partitions with sliding doors add elegance and practicality within this avant-garde home

Privatpraxis für Frauenheilkundein Freising , 4plus5 4plus5 Glass doors
4plus5

4plus5
4plus5
4plus5

5. These floor to ceiling windows and doors add class and light to this living room

CORTINAS Y PERSIANAS RESIDENCIA EN SANTA FE, BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO

BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO
BERRY BLINDS INTERIORISMO

6. These sliding doors are hidden behind a wall, allowing the rooms to be open or closed if necessary

Раздвижные двери в Москве, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

7. Attention grabbing and impressive, these sliding doors are perfectly traditional and a gorgeous standout feature

Interiorismo Departamentos Las Ventanas, BAO BAO Windows & doors Doors
BAO

BAO
BAO
BAO

8. Traditional doors can also be sliding doors. This heritage setup is classic and attractive, while also saving space

Раздвижные двери с витражами, Lesomodul Lesomodul Windows & doors Doors
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

9. No one likes smelly kitchen odours in the house! These frosted glass sliding doors keep everything neat, tidy and fragrance free

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro bellinvetro Windows & doors Doors
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

10. Attractive and impressive, this set of sliding doors look truly fabulous!

homify Windows & doors Doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. These glass doors can be completely opened to offer the bedroom a cosy corner courtyard

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

12. If you need a little privacy between your open plan living zones, this is the perfect solution! These sliding doors are sleek and chic, versatile and easy to use…

Maison individuelle Versailles, Hélène de Tassigny Hélène de Tassigny Modern kitchen
Hélène de Tassigny

Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny
Hélène de Tassigny

13. Sliding doors can also offer easy access to a light well or indoor courtyard.

CASA 45, CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS Eclectic style kitchen
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS
CERVERA SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

14. And finally, frosted and glazed doors provide privacy to the bedroom in this compact open plan apartment

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Would you like to check out some more gorgeous interiors? We think you’ll like: The Japanese home with a deceptively simple façade

The miraculous transformation of a bare apartment
Which set of sliding doors are your favourites? Add your selection below!

