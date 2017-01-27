14 sliding doors that optimise space in a small home

Sectioning off individual spaces within a dwelling creates privacy and solitude. This often ensures a room is warm, welcoming and restful, keeping it quiet and segregated from other noisier areas of the abode. Conversely, creating closed rooms in your home can also assist in ensuring these busy spaces are restricted to certain areas of the home, while other more formal spaces can be kept clean and undisturbed.

Doors are the obvious choice for this undertaking, but what if you are lacking space? In small and compact apartments it is often a good idea to keep the floor plan open and unimpeded. This is where sliding doors are particularly useful. Able to be released for an open plan ambience, and closed for privacy, they are useful, liveable and available in a range of different styles. We’ve gathered 14 gorgeous examples, which are sure to inspire and delight. Would you like to check them out? Read on below…