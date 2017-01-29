A bathroom for every zodiac sign!

Many believe the stars influence our destiny, and it’s often fun to identify similarities and synchronicities between friends and family born under different signs. Now it’s time to see if your zodiac influences your aesthetic sensibilities! We’ve chosen 12 corresponding bathrooms that are bursting with interesting characteristics, charisma and charm.
Are you a Scorpio, Libra or a Gemini? Whichever of the 12 signs you might be, there is likely to be something to suit your tastes and preferences. Are you ready to see which bathroom suits your zodiac sign? Read on below and find out…
A fire sign that is ruled by Mars, the god of war, Aries is a practical and impressive sign. Usually associated with bright hues, this setup offers individuals a more serviceable approach that is sure to suit the Aries need for clean, metallic and usable space.
As an earth sign, the alluring planet of Venus rules Taureans. Attached to domesticity and pleasure, the bathroom should be a fortress of solace and relaxation. Do you think this bathroom suits these qualities?
An air sign, Gemini is playful, childlike and mischievous. For this reason, their bathroom should be enjoyable and usable, with plenty of accessories and bright natural light to evoke a sense of joy and openness.
Romantic, tempting and enchanting, watery Cancerian’s bathrooms need to feel luxurious, welcoming, and über-relaxing! Ruled by the moon, this sign works best when it feels safe and secure, with a passionate sense of whimsy.
Leos are bold, brash and fiery, while their bathrooms should feel elaborate, rich in details and lavish. Work with lights, colours and scents to create the ultimate indulgent space to unwind.
Another earth sign, Virgo is ruled by Mercury and prefers a discreet and sober aesthetic. Take some cues from this setup and opt for a room that is minimalist, clean and organised.
As an air sign, Librans are known for their good taste. They also prefer spaces that are aesthetically pleasing. Opt for pastel hues, while including contrast with fresh blooms and indoor plants.
A fiery sign, Sagittarians are controlled by Jupiter and boast nomadic traits that mean enjoy travel and movement. Cultural elements should be considered, as well as plenty of earthy hues and textures.
Earthy and ruled by Saturn, the ultimate Capricorn bathroom should be functional, practical and classic. More homely than Cancerians, the room should offer essentials, along with warmth, security and old-fashioned touches.
Airy and extravagant, Aquarians prefer modern interiors that are simple, bold and efficient. Ruled by Uranus, the bathroom should feel luxurious and jovial, while symmetrical and unique.
The final water sign, Pisceans like spaces that are romantic, dreamy and whimsical. Bathrooms should be visually interesting, replete with colours that evoke relaxation, alongside meditative accessories and accoutrements.
Want more? Check out some fabulous bathrooms here: 5 soothing bathrooms you'll wish were yours