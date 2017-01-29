Your browser is out-of-date.

A bathroom for every zodiac sign!

Oriental Chic, Viterbo Interior design
Many believe the stars influence our destiny, and it’s often fun to identify similarities and synchronicities between friends and family born under different signs. Now it’s time to see if your zodiac influences your aesthetic sensibilities! We’ve chosen 12 corresponding bathrooms that are bursting with interesting characteristics, charisma and charm. 

Are you a Scorpio, Libra or a Gemini? Whichever of the 12 signs you might be, there is likely to be something to suit your tastes and preferences. Are you ready to see which bathroom suits your zodiac sign? Read on below and find out…

1. Scorpio – impressive and daring

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4
Commanded by Pluto, Scorpio is an intense and desirable trait. The designers of this bathroom have played on these qualities and created a bathroom that is sure to appeal to those under this sign.

2. Aries – simple and functional

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor
A fire sign that is ruled by Mars, the god of war, Aries is a practical and impressive sign. Usually associated with bright hues, this setup offers individuals a more serviceable approach that is sure to suit the Aries need for clean, metallic and usable space.

3. Taurus – high-quality and durable

Residence Flat | Boavista Palace | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo
As an earth sign, the alluring planet of Venus rules Taureans. Attached to domesticity and pleasure, the bathroom should be a fortress of solace and relaxation. Do you think this bathroom suits these qualities?

4. Gemini – cheerful and creative

azul, crónicas do habitar
An air sign, Gemini is playful, childlike and mischievous. For this reason, their bathroom should be enjoyable and usable, with plenty of accessories and bright natural light to evoke a sense of joy and openness.

5. Cancer – romantic and alluring

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd
The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Romantic, tempting and enchanting, watery Cancerian’s bathrooms need to feel luxurious, welcoming, and über-relaxing! Ruled by the moon, this sign works best when it feels safe and secure, with a passionate sense of whimsy.

6. Leo – original and luxurious

Exklusiv Bad Lamenius, Art of Bath
Leos are bold, brash and fiery, while their bathrooms should feel elaborate, rich in details and lavish. Work with lights, colours and scents to create the ultimate indulgent space to unwind.

7. Virgo – practical yet sophisticated

Casa J, Colectivo de Melhoramentos
Another earth sign, Virgo is ruled by Mercury and prefers a discreet and sober aesthetic. Take some cues from this setup and opt for a room that is minimalist, clean and organised.

8. Libra – artistic and stylish

Novedades Sanchis 2015/2016, SANCHIS
As an air sign, Librans are known for their good taste. They also prefer spaces that are aesthetically pleasing. Opt for pastel hues, while including contrast with fresh blooms and indoor plants.

9. Sagittarius – determined and driven

BALI VACANCES －バリヴァカンスー, atelier shige architects /アトリエシゲ一級建築士事務所
A fiery sign, Sagittarians are controlled by Jupiter and boast nomadic traits that mean enjoy travel and movement. Cultural elements should be considered, as well as plenty of earthy hues and textures.

10. Capricorn – discreet and sober

Kolejna realizacja na osiedlu Konstancja, RS Studio Projektowe Roland Stańczyk
Earthy and ruled by Saturn, the ultimate Capricorn bathroom should be functional, practical and classic. More homely than Cancerians, the room should offer essentials, along with warmth, security and old-fashioned touches.

11. Aquarius – modern and bold

Kids Bathroom Viterbo Interior design
Kids Bathroom

Airy and extravagant, Aquarians prefer modern interiors that are simple, bold and efficient. Ruled by Uranus, the bathroom should feel luxurious and jovial, while symmetrical and unique.

12. Pieces – refined and oriental

A Window to the Serenity, Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C.
The final water sign, Pisceans like spaces that are romantic, dreamy and whimsical. Bathrooms should be visually interesting, replete with colours that evoke relaxation, alongside meditative accessories and accoutrements.

What star sign are you – and do you agree with our bathroom selection?

