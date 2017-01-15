The Japanese home with a deceptively simple façade

Are you ready to be surprised, homify readers? Today’s feature dwelling takes modesty to a new level with an abode that includes a deceptively humble façade, with plenty of wonderful revelations hidden within. Conceived and planned by the team at Stage Y’s, this residence reconsiders the need or desire to be showy, and instead delivers a house that offers high quality finishes and an array of private features.

The ultimate in open plan living, the house incorporates large spaces that surround an internal courtyard. Modern, with a touch of tradition, the domicile includes many of the much-loved Japanese architectural features, which you will recognise and love. A perfect family abode, this large yet not overwhelming dwelling will stun you with its ability to feel open and roomy, while still embracing warmth and a sense of homeliness.

Ready to take a peek behind the façade? Check it out below…