A guide to creating zones in your home

In planning, construction and design there are two types of zoning. The first is setup by local councils and governments to regulate the type of building that can be erected in a certain area, and the second is a localised approach to the actual structure, determining where rooms and living spaces should be located. Today on homify we’ll be chatting about the latter.

Zoning within your dwelling can assist in creating a liveable and functional abode, tailoring your needs to the type of household you have. For example, if you have a family, you might choose an open plan aesthetic, with grouping of bedrooms together and living areas separate. If you are single or a couple, you might want entertaining spaces well connected to the garden, and have less concern with the placement of your bedroom. We’re going to look at some of the basics, so read on below and get some ideas before you start planning your new house or apartment.