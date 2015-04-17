Christchurch's cardboard cathedral

Today we're taking a look at a quite stunning structure in Christchurch, New Zealand, designed by Shigeru Ban, a renowned Japanese architect who has won the Pritzker Prize – one of the world's premier architecture prizes, often considered to be the Nobel prize of architecture. Ban is known for his innovative projects, that combine the latest technology with a sensitivity to the social, political and economic environment in which architecture is practiced and its products constructed. Ban was an early pioneer in using cardboard as a construction material, and is known for his designs for temporary structures that can be quickly erected in disaster areas. Ban's portfolio is vast, and breathtaking, but for today we're going to focus on just one project: a cardboard cathedral built in Christchurch, New Zealand, following an earthquake in 2011. Let's take a look!