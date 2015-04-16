Novel designer furniture for your home

Another area of the house, another design object. This one will help you keep order in your kitchen, and also help the environment. The Differbin is designed to make recycling easy: no more excuses about not having enough space in your kitchen for different bins! Made from steel and aluminium, each 'bin' can hold 25 litres of material. The design is available as a two-bin or three-bin tower. Each bin can pivot around the central pole, so you can line them up, or spread them out, depending on your needs and your space.