A restful time outdoors

Ah, the great outdoors! Sunshine, flowers, a gentle breeze… there's really nothing better than being outside sometimes. But for those of us who like our creature comforts, the great outdoors can sometimes be a little, shall we say, lacking. For us, the outdoors is almost perfect, but that it lacks soft cushions or a comfy seat back to relax against. If you count yourself amongst our number, then it's time to get yourself some outdoor furniture – we're not talking spindly deckchairs here; rather, we're talking about cushions, swings, outdoor sofas – everything and anything that will make your enjoyment of the outside just that little bit more comfortable. So comfortable, in fact, that you might just find yourself dozing off while a soft breeze plays across your face. Just don't forget the sunscreen!