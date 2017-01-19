​5 ways to create a living room your guests will love

The living room is where we usher in our guests and share a slice of our lives and personalities. This space must be a welcoming one which puts guests at ease, with a comfortable vibe so the hosts are at their relaxed best, too. But this doesn't mean that you should compromise on style. A stylish living room can also be done up in a way that promotes a soothing ambience without letting go of its good looks. So get inspired by these 5 living rooms brought to you by homify, so you can relax and enjoy this space more than ever!
If you thought a Mediterranean look was all about neutral colours and bulky sofas with a formal air, then think again. Bring breezy beaches home with a patchwork of muted colours strewn around with cushions and throws. Furnish a bay window where you can comfortably settle with a book, and bring out that low coffee table with floor cushions so that your guests actually have a conversation starter! And in case they miss the point, the woven swing will point them in the right direction, along with the potted plants and repurposed wooden wall.
The best part about the Scandinavian school of design is that it makes good use of wood without being too heavy. This lightweight wooden look can be recreated in your own space for an understated yet warm aesthetic. Power it all up with a patterned rug and plenty of large cushions, as well as simple furniture for a look that asks your guests to just be! Get inspired by this cosy living room designed by the architects at Dwarf.
The solid good looks of wood and everyday items can come together to create a real style statement. This kind of design will make your living room a more lived-in space that you won't be scared to make use of. The clutter can be contained on high shelves, and the mezzanine can merge with the rest of the space so as to achieve a look like this. Layer with lamps and cushions for a comfortable vibe.
When you keep your space minimal, your comfort horizon expands in leaps and bounds. Imagine inviting your family and friends into a space where you are not afraid to simply lounge around. This kind of 'no rules' space is one that will make your life easier every day.
The use of colour in this white living room is what gives it a rich playful vibe, which will make you instantly relax. The teal shade on the wall and the orange cushions add much charm!
For more living room ideas, don't miss: 9 easy ways to beautify a small living room