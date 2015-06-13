Perfect relaxation: bathroom lighting ideas

Bathroom lighting often has a tendency to lie towards the cold, sterile end of the spectrum. This is partly due to a traditional view—on the way out now, but still holding sway in some homes and minds—that soft lighting, or mood lighting, is something for other parts of the home. The fact that many bathrooms are white and bright in their colour scheme, perhaps combined with stronger lighting that that found in other rooms, can make the space feel ultra-clinical.

Instead, surely the goal in designing a bathroom should be to make it one of the most relaxing spaces in the house? Yes, this is the place where mundanely routine tasks such as tooth brushing and face washing may take place, but it's also got another side to it. In most houses, the bathroom will be the only room with a lock; it's the one place where time alone is not only uncontroversial, but actually expected. The bathroom is the one place you can really escape from it all.

Lighting is always key in creating a relaxing mood, so it's worth spending a fair amount of time considering how exactly you want to approach lighting your bathroom. There are so many creative options out there—check these out for starters…