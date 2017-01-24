Your browser is out-of-date.

10 amazing wooden wardrobes!

Justwords Justwords
Casa Pitahayas 64, Zibatá, El Marqués, Querétaro, JF ARQUITECTOS JF ARQUITECTOS Dressing room Wardrobes & drawers
The sophistication and richness that a wooden closet or wardrobe exudes cannot be replicated by any other material. It has a certain sense of warmth and originality which adds undeniable character to a home. So check out these 10 beautiful wooden wardrobes to add functionality and flair to your bedroom!

1. Impressive and large

Though large, this wooden closet is extremely stylish and cleverly fits the room. It's equipped with shelves and drawers of various sizes to accommodate clothes, shoes and accessories. Interioriza, supplier of furniture and accessories, created this beauty.

2. Magic of dark wood

Finished in rich, dark wood, this closet is of a more moderate size but offers tons of storage space. The smooth surfaces and minimalistic handles create a very elegant look.

3. Elegantly practical

Equipped with multiple shelves and sliding doors, this large inbuilt closet adds tons of practicality to this staircase landing. It doesn’t waste much floor area and looks warm and sophisticated.

4. Simple yet appealing

These simple and minimal inbuilt closets shine with their smooth surfaces and stylish chrome handles. They create a warm backdrop for the more vibrant colours in this bedroom.

5. Beautiful light hues

Rendered in light wooden shades, this large closet is a subtly creative piece. The set of drawers in a slightly darker tone of wood lend a wonderful contrast against the lightness of the tall closet doors.

6. Very original

The tone of the wood, as well as its natural patterns, makes this closet a unique and stunning addition to any room, preferably with white walls. The special quality of the wood will shine against a white palette.

7. Sleek and classy

With a neat and petite structure, luxurious dark hue and ample shelves and drawers, this closet is ideal for busy folk who like to stay organised. The minimal chrome handles complement the smooth surfaces beautifully.

8. Ideal for youngsters

The light and dynamic character of this closet adds warmth to the room and balances the colourful rug and poster nicely. It functions as a conventional closet on one side and acts as a study station on the other.

9. Awesome looks

Though simple as far as the basic structure is concerned, this closet wows with its beautiful shades of wood. Its polished surfaces, functional value and trendy handles help it to stand out even against the wooden floor.

10. When colour is king

The rich and striking hue of this simple wooden closet adds pizzazz and cosiness to the white walls here. Its simplicity and practical appeal are added advantages.

Which of these wardrobes would suit your home?

