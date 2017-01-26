Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ideas you can copy for the entrance of your flat

Justwords Justwords
D&S Altaş Home, yücel partners yücel partners Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Your home's entrance is a reflection of your personality and style, even if it's a feature often neglected while planning, designing and decorating the abode. A beautiful entrance hall will not only make a lasting impression on your guests, it will also speak volumes for your tastes and creative flair! So take a look at these 8 stunning and modern hallway ideas and get inspired for your own project.

1. Simple yet charming

Gold Towers Konut, Treso İç Mimarlık Treso İç Mimarlık Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Soft grey walls, stylish lighting, and luxurious mirrored panels make this entryway a sober stunner. It looks spacious, airy and soothing, with a sleek table adding visual attraction. The painting adds colour to the white and grey space designed by the interior architects at Treso ic Mimarlik.

2. Unleash your creativity

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Black and yellow add oodles of boldness and uniqueness to this entryway. The white brick wall with playful lettering, the quirky lamps and a bright yellow table add to the fun and youthful quotient here.

3. Elegant serenity

D&S Altaş Home, yücel partners yücel partners Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The walls and floor are in soothing and cool shades of grey, while the white table and in-built closet add style to this space. The black legs of the table and the black frames of the lamp add a hint of boldness as well. The overall effect is serene and understated.

4. Aesthetics and functionality

SO EVI, DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE DICLE HOKENEK ARCHITECTURE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A stylish wooden coat and shoe rack lend functionality to this unique entryway, with rustic brick wall and decorative tiles on the floor. The individuality of the different materials make a unique style statement here.

5. Focus on practicality

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
Innovative storage solutions.

The classic white staircase in this entrance has been given a whole new edge by fitting the space under it with racks which can be pulled out when required. They are equipped with shelves and rods to hang coats and arrange shoes neatly. The artworks take care of the aesthetics here.

6. Bright and fresh

ÇUBUKLU VADİ EVİ, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Soft cream and white tones paired with powerful and stylish lamps make this sleek entryway bright and spacious. Elegant moulding along the ceiling and walls add personality here, while the paintings liven up the sober environment.

7. Luxury redefined

Yeşil Vadi Erguvan Evi, İstanbul., BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK BABA MİMARLIK MÜHENDİSLİK Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Rich designs in the entrance foyer can impress your guests like none other. The gorgeously-lit staircase, the exquisitely carved wooden table, the majestic chandelier and the stunning marble floor come together to create a one-of-a-kind statement. Soothing yet bright lights add to the magic of the ambiance.

8. Timeless in black and white

Mekan Tasarımı, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A gleaming black and white entrance can infuse your home with tons of character. Premium materials, sleek and trendy designs and a uniquely curved ceiling come together for a beautiful image here. The red cushioned stool is a lovely bright touch.  

Looking for more entrance hall ideas? Don't miss these: 8 beautiful hallways that will leave you breathless

10 fresh feng shui tips for the Year of the Rooster
Are you proud of your home's entrance?

