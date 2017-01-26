8 ideas you can copy for the entrance of your flat

Your home's entrance is a reflection of your personality and style, even if it's a feature often neglected while planning, designing and decorating the abode. A beautiful entrance hall will not only make a lasting impression on your guests, it will also speak volumes for your tastes and creative flair! So take a look at these 8 stunning and modern hallway ideas and get inspired for your own project.
Soft grey walls, stylish lighting, and luxurious mirrored panels make this entryway a sober stunner. It looks spacious, airy and soothing, with a sleek table adding visual attraction. The painting adds colour to the white and grey space designed by the interior architects at Treso ic Mimarlik.
Black and yellow add oodles of boldness and uniqueness to this entryway. The white brick wall with playful lettering, the quirky lamps and a bright yellow table add to the fun and youthful quotient here.
The walls and floor are in soothing and cool shades of grey, while the white table and in-built closet add style to this space. The black legs of the table and the black frames of the lamp add a hint of boldness as well. The overall effect is serene and understated.
A stylish wooden coat and shoe rack lend functionality to this unique entryway, with rustic brick wall and decorative tiles on the floor. The individuality of the different materials make a unique style statement here.
The classic white staircase in this entrance has been given a whole new edge by fitting the space under it with racks which can be pulled out when required. They are equipped with shelves and rods to hang coats and arrange shoes neatly. The artworks take care of the aesthetics here.
Soft cream and white tones paired with powerful and stylish lamps make this sleek entryway bright and spacious. Elegant moulding along the ceiling and walls add personality here, while the paintings liven up the sober environment.
Rich designs in the entrance foyer can impress your guests like none other. The gorgeously-lit staircase, the exquisitely carved wooden table, the majestic chandelier and the stunning marble floor come together to create a one-of-a-kind statement. Soothing yet bright lights add to the magic of the ambiance.
A gleaming black and white entrance can infuse your home with tons of character. Premium materials, sleek and trendy designs and a uniquely curved ceiling come together for a beautiful image here. The red cushioned stool is a lovely bright touch.
Looking for more entrance hall ideas? Don't miss these: 8 beautiful hallways that will leave you breathless