6 steps to simplifying your home

If you leave out furniture as much as possible, you'll be able to create a natural and clean space. Make use of design alternatives such as this folding, wall-mounted shelving. A simple, minimal desk with a number of shelves on the wall (as shown here) would optimise space well. It could then be styled in the mould of Scandinavian design, giving an attractive aesthetic to the room.

