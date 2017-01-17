A light and bright rooftop apartment you'll love

If you love the combination of rich golden wooden tones and super crisp whites, then you really need to see this home. It's a spacious corner apartment with generous terraces that run along two sides of the living areas. Of course, it enjoys lots of natural light and this serves to highlight the stunning contrasts between the dark wood and bright whites.

It may be an apartment, but the generous proportions, terraces and layout give it the feel of a free-standing home. But it's better to explore in photos, so let's go on a photo tour!

Finally, we should add that it comes to us courtesy of Japanese architects Mukoyama.