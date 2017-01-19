Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A young family's chic but practical apartment

J. Utah—homify J. Utah—homify
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

In compact apartment blocks in places like Singapore, there's a pressing need for adequate space for the things we need on a daily basis. But how do we fit all our earthly possessions into a relatively small area, especially when we have a young family? Let's take a look at how one couple got round this problem with some rather creative thinking…

Partitioned living space with glass feature wall

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The living room of the apartment has been partitioned by a glass-sectioned feature wall, creating a space used for storage studying.

Style is important, even in small spaces, and the black leather couch, Scandinavian-style table and rug all set in grey really work well. Punchy accent cushions add a bit of colour, as do the bikes hanging from the wall at the back, adding a bit of fun to the area.

Family room and living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We can see there is the presence of a young child by the toys, pint-sized bicycle and children's books stored in the corner.

A bit of natural decoration is presented by the potted plant while a good amount of daylight floods the room from the large window with translucent window blind.

Glass feature wall

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

We see again the glass partition and the area leading round to the kitchen quarter.

Looking for some interesting features in your apartment? Find a local interior designer and get a quote!

Clever storage ideas

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love this solution to the often tricky problem of storing a bicycle in a small apartment. Hang it from the wall and use as a quirky decoration or wall-mounted art!

Practical glass study

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

The desk has just about enough space to work on, but we also see how the glass-sectioned partition serves another purpose. Being see-through it allows the parents to observe the children in the living area while they're playing happily.

Small bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just big enough for a double bed, the closet area is built into the wall to provide storage.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Bedroom ensuite

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Despite the small floor space, there is an ensuite bathroom. The colours of the room are more clearly visible here in a scheme of blue and grey which evokes peace and rest.

Colourful children's room

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A playful circus canopy with luxury toy car creates a brilliant relaxation zone for a child. The colourful decorative blind is in keeping with the baby blue and red cabinet most likely filled with toys and clothes.

Compact but chic kitchen

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The space-saving kitchen design includes breakfast bar and high chair for an infant. Units are small but practical and everything is neat and clean with plenty of options for storage.

For more space-saving kitchen ideas, take a look at: 7 modern mini-kitchens for inspiration.

​5 ways to create a living room your guests will love
Is your small apartment as practical and spacious as this one?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks