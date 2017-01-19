A young family's chic but practical apartment

In compact apartment blocks in places like Singapore, there's a pressing need for adequate space for the things we need on a daily basis. But how do we fit all our earthly possessions into a relatively small area, especially when we have a young family? Let's take a look at how one couple got round this problem with some rather creative thinking…
The living room of the apartment has been partitioned by a glass-sectioned feature wall, creating a space used for storage studying.
Style is important, even in small spaces, and the black leather couch, Scandinavian-style table and rug all set in grey really work well. Punchy accent cushions add a bit of colour, as do the bikes hanging from the wall at the back, adding a bit of fun to the area.
We can see there is the presence of a young child by the toys, pint-sized bicycle and children's books stored in the corner.
A bit of natural decoration is presented by the potted plant while a good amount of daylight floods the room from the large window with translucent window blind.
We see again the glass partition and the area leading round to the kitchen quarter.
Looking for some interesting features in your apartment? Find a local interior designer and get a quote!
We love this solution to the often tricky problem of storing a bicycle in a small apartment. Hang it from the wall and use as a quirky decoration or wall-mounted art!
The desk has just about enough space to work on, but we also see how the glass-sectioned partition serves another purpose. Being see-through it allows the parents to observe the children in the living area while they're playing happily.
Just big enough for a double bed, the closet area is built into the wall to provide storage.
Despite the small floor space, there is an ensuite bathroom. The colours of the room are more clearly visible here in a scheme of blue and grey which evokes peace and rest.
A playful circus canopy with luxury toy car creates a brilliant relaxation zone for a child. The colourful decorative blind is in keeping with the baby blue and red cabinet most likely filled with toys and clothes.
The space-saving kitchen design includes breakfast bar and high chair for an infant. Units are small but practical and everything is neat and clean with plenty of options for storage.
For more space-saving kitchen ideas, take a look at: 7 modern mini-kitchens for inspiration.