6 dreamy living rooms to recreate at home

Get ready to fall into another world today, because we have 6 dreamy living rooms to show you. They all have that one special element that lifts them from the above the purely practical and into a whole other realm!
So whether you love pure minimalism, maximalism, glamour or just a touch of decadence, you're sure to find something here to inspire. One might even prompt a breakthrough in design. So, without further ado, let's go exploring!
Maximalism is having a moment in the design world. It is an aesthetic defined by a surplus of colours, patterns and lines. It is the exact opposite of minimalism, and yet, it still follows all the tenants of good design. A maximalist interior design is busy, but not cluttered. The key to making it work is using a few bold items in supersized proportions to create a sense of scale and focus.
No one quite does internal courtyard gardens like Japanese architects. This one has glass walls on all sides to create a simply sublime living room. The beauty of this living room is that the light pours in from the ceiling and makes the garden a real focus point. Note the stunning contrast of the lush green leaves against the neutral minimalist interior.
This glamorous living room has a curved bar that looks like it belongs on a 1920s film set. The plush recessed lighting and golden fabrics all add to the appeal. We love the hanging storage above the bar. The curvy design accentuates the sense of luxury in the room.
Even little living rooms can feel otherworldly. This little living room has antique style bookshelves that run all the way to the ceiling. We love the wooden ladder on wheels. The big comfy reading chair looks like the perfect place to delve into a good book. If not, you might want to recline on the built-up sofa.
It doesn't make sense to block the view with pesky furniture when you have a natural view like this. Instead, the architects have created a floor with sunken seating. The occupants legs dangle beneath the table and the room has a beautifully minimalist aesthetic with nary a broken light of sight.
This is another maximalist living room by The Painted Door Design Company. These incredibly talented interior designers and decorators have given this room a beautifully wild and jungly aesthetic. The ceiling lights are obscured by trailing vines, paper birds decorate the walls and of course - there's a huge green apple for added appeal.
If you want to dream a little more, have a look at 5 beautiful homes with space-expanding decks.