6 dreamy living rooms to recreate at home

Get ready to fall into another world today, because we have 6 dreamy living rooms to show you. They all have that one special element that lifts them from the above the purely practical and into a whole other realm!

So whether you love pure minimalism, maximalism, glamour or just a touch of decadence, you're sure to find something here to inspire. One might even prompt a breakthrough in design. So, without further ado, let's go exploring!