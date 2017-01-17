​10 ways to decorate your walls you won't have thought of

When you stop to think about how many walls you have inside your home, you begin to understand how vital it is that you decorate them in new, exciting and beautiful ways. If you simply plump for painted plaster everywhere, while you'll be able to experiment with paint colours, you'll be limited in terms of the effects that you can create, but have no fear, as we have some amazing ideas for you to consider today! We've paid attention to all the new and interesting ways that interior designers have been using to perk up plain walls and we think we've hit on 10 incredible techniques that you'll love. Before you simply reach for a paintbrush, take a look at these suggestions and see if you might actually fancy trying something a little bit different!
We're in love with this amazing idea! Take a thin metal and have it laser cut with any repeating pattern that you like, then affix to your wall to really create an unusual but incredibly stylish effect. It really does look like a metalwork tapestry and how many people do you know that have that in their home?
Cladding interior walls is becoming increasingly popular and it's the materials that are used that can really change up a space! Here, we see super smooth ceramic panels, interjected with metallic strips and the effect is amazing. Just think how great it would look in a bathroom that has seen better days!
Decals are enjoying a huge surge in popularity right now, but why not take it to the next level and have an entire wall covered with a vinyl design? Perfect for kid's room, we are in love with this technique as you can really personalise your design and when it's no longer cool, you can simply peel it off, leaving no damage to the wall!
Wallpaper might not be a new innovation in terms of decorating walls, but the styles and finishes available have evolved enormously! Geometrics are really popular right now, so if you want to add dimension and colour to your walls, think about embracing this funky trend!
Mosaic tiles always look amazing, but have you ever seen something as beautiful as these tiny wooden versions? A great way to add not only warmth and elegance to your walls, but also unusual texture and tactile temptation, we think that any home, from modern to rustic, could benefit from this idea!
Don't you just love green walls and what they can do to a home interior? Once commonplace only in commercial buildings, green living walls are exploding onto the home interior design circuit and we can see why! Great for adding personality, life and eye-catching style to your home, they'll purify your air too!
Technically, we are sneaking a paint idea in here, but it's so much more interesting that plain coats of block colour that we think you'll forgive us! Fresco-style paint, which looks to have a heritage touch, is not only beautiful, it's also easy to accomplish, if you buy a special roller and looks so gorgeous.
Lots of people are now embracing stone cladding in their homes, but that can be a tricky and costly endeavour, with varying levels of success, if you don't know what you;re doing, so make life easy for yourself and choose vinyl stone-effect stickers instead! Easy to apply and fantastically stylish, you'll have to get up close to determine how the effect has been created!
One of the best inventions of recent years, 3D printers have opened up a world of interior design potential! Printed plastic panels are a great way to ensure that your walls are totally unique, as you can design the finished product yourself and we rather like how they seem to neatly combine retro finishes with modern techniques!
This idea is a lot of fun! If you wish your walls had extra period features, why not simply paint them on, mural style? You'll need an artistic streak, but we think that the end result is amazing and so much fun! You can add windows, panelling or fancy finishes, all with the flick of a brush!
