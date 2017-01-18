7 modern mini-kitchens for inspiration

There can be a temptation to go really understated with a small kitchen, but we think this space is all the inspiration you'll need to include some colour! A simple and functional L-shaped installation, this kitchen is kept uncluttered and unfussy to maintain the usability and while cabinets could have been continued around the other wall, we love that a dining area was chosen instead. Just look at how much the floor freshens up the room too and lends itself to accent colours that have been pulled through into the dining chairs!

