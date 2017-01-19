37 ways to create your own vertical garden

Vertical gardens are a great way to inject some green space into your home, even if you have very little outdoor room and we think that we've found some absolutely amazing varieties to inspire you to create your own! As a fabulous added bonus, you don't even need to be a particularly proficient gardener in order to maintain a vertical installation, as they essentially just look after themselves, PLUS they can be brought inside your home too! The possibilities with these fabulous little patches of greenery are seemingly endless, so let's take a look at some beautiful examples and start dreaming up our own!