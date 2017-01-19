Your browser is out-of-date.

37 ways to create your own vertical garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
Vertical gardens are a great way to inject some green space into your home, even if you have very little outdoor room and we think that we've found some absolutely amazing varieties to inspire you to create your own! As a fabulous added bonus, you don't even need to be a particularly proficient gardener in order to maintain a vertical installation, as they essentially just look after themselves, PLUS they can be brought inside your home too! The possibilities with these fabulous little patches of greenery are seemingly endless, so let's take a look at some beautiful examples and start dreaming up our own!

1. Use upcycled items as mounts.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

2. Mirror the symmetry with floor planters.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

3. Experiment with shapes.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

4. Create a living picture!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

5. Use handy wall niches.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

6. Go to town with organic materials.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

7. Plant leafy ferns for a big impact.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

8. Stagger box planters.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

9. Play with the width of your wall.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

10. Enjoy some structured shapes.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

11. Try your hand at nurturing delicate blooms.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

12. Use black borders.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

13. Even narrow walls will work.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

14. Metal frameworks make everything easy.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

15. Terracotta and wood are a perfect combination.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

16. You could even grow herbs this way!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

17. Repurpose pallet planks as a background.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

18. Trailing plants will look amazing.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

19. Pack the wall planters nice and full!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

20. Use a variety of different plants for texture.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

21. Consider painting your wall first.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

22. Wood on wood looks so organic.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

23. Mount your garden near a tap for easy watering.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

24. Draping plants make so much more of a plain wall.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

25. Numerous small installations look so well considered.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Tropical style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

26. Choose plants with brightly coloured flowers.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

27. Shady spots can work well too!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

28. Mirror the plants you have elsewhere for a cohesive look.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

29. Glass planters are INCREDIBLE! Perfect for mini desertscapes!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

30. Repurpose old wooden items as new planters.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

31. A semi-indoor space will accept vertical gardens with no hesitation.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

32. Try to avoid an overly orchestrated look.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

33. Bright flowers have a huge impact on a plain wall.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Tropical style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

34. Opt for evergreens to keep the gorgeous look all year!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

35. Cover the backing in an absorbent material to maintain hydration.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Tropical style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

36. You don't need a lot of plants to create a fabulous aesthetic.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

37. Think totally and always consider bamboo!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 creative ways to design a small balcony.

Which of these styles did you fall in love with?

