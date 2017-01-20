A spacious prefab house built for under S$130k

When investing in a newly built home for the family, it really pays to look at the long term costs—because most of us want the stability of living in the same home for many years. In terms of money, a solid, accurate construction process will save money on maintenance, heating and cooling. Then when it comes to happiness and peace in the home, a well planned home will be built to anticipate the changing needs of a growing family.

In all these regards, a good prefabricated home design like the one we will explore today is an excellent choice. It houses 3-4 people, has a great outdoor area and has been built with smart modern construction techniques and environmentally efficient design. It comes to us from Polish architects Archipelag who call it the Marcel G2. Let's have a look at the exterior in photos.