10 things you can organise when you have a spare few minutes

Do you have a spare few minutes? Are you waiting for someone to arrive at your house, or simply wasting a little time before you pick up your children from school? These days, if you have even a few minutes to spare you can utilise them effectively and give your home a quick rejuvenation.
From cleaning out rubbish in your bathroom to rearranging your living room accessories, there is something to suit every home, large or small. Would you like to learn more? Read on below, and next time you have several moments free, why not employ them productively by refreshing your dwelling in an instant?
Cleaning your kitchen counters is a super fast way to impart a cleaner, more organised aesthetic within your cooking area. Spend a few minutes putting away dishes, and get rid of anything that doesn't belong in the kitchen, such as kid's homework, mail or other household odds and ends.
It only takes a few minutes, but emptying and refilling one's dishwasher improves the cleanliness of your kitchen and ensures the mess doesn't accumulate into epic mounds of dishes and utensils.
Organising, categorising and sorting your desk's papers will assist in creating a peaceful and productive workspace. Only a few minutes can drastically improve your room's ambience, adding a clean, clutter-free aesthetic.
Making your bedroom's beds can instantly improve the overall atmosphere and aura of the space. Try to make your bed each morning before heading to work to keep your sleeping space chic and well-kempt.
Dirty laundry is often tossed onto the floor, only to assemble into large piles of unwashed garment mounds. Go room to room and collect everything in a basket, throw it into the washer to be cleaned and voila! Problem solved.
Neaten your living room accessories by rearranging throw cushions, folding blankets and ordering any coffee table accoutrements.
If you need assistance with your living space decor, you can chat to a professional interior designer for some neat and innovative ideas. Find one here and get started today!
Your entrance can easily amass mess and other odds and ends. Put your shoes into their correct location, hang any jackets and give the space a quick vacuum.
Bathrooms are notorious for accumulating mess. If you have a few spare moments, take the time to go through them and remove any expired lotions, medicine and other junk.
Chipped or broken accessories and utensils don't help anyone, and should be immediately removed from your cooking space.
Head outside and take a moment to get rid of anything that is messy or in the wrong place. Our balconies often turn into dumping grounds, so if you have some spare time, removing any unnecessary items is a good start.
Okay, this one is a bonus – these days we’re so busy keeping everything neat, tidy and ordered, we forget to take a little time to rest, relax and unwind. Sure, the kitchen is looking a little messy, but it can wait. Sit down, play some meditative music, shut your eyes and enjoy a quick rejuvenation and refresh.
