Tuscan inspired interiors

One of the most iconic and recognisable regions in the Mediterranean has got to be Tuscany—regarded as the birthplace of the Renaissance, and known as Toscana to Italians, the area radiates tradition, history and culture. The capital, Florence, along with the entire Tuscan region, is overflowing with sun-scorched terracotta roofs, crumbling stone walls, and dark timber elements contrasted against crisp white stucco. The area is as gorgeously authentic as one could imagine, and exudes an air of history, charm, character and charisma. Because of Tuscany’s beauty and irresistibility, it makes sense that many would choose a Tuscan interior décor and mimic the splendour of this rich and abundant style. For a well-designed and in-keeping Tuscan interior, think countryside comfort, relaxed style, elegant furniture, and an air of nonchalant sophistication. Bring a little of that enchanting allure and tradition into your own domestic space, and check out the following great examples from homify below.