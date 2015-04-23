Tuscan inspired interiors

One of the most iconic and recognisable regions in the Mediterranean has got to be Tuscany—regarded as the birthplace of the Renaissance, and known as Toscana to Italians, the area radiates tradition, history and culture. The capital, Florence, along with the entire Tuscan region, is overflowing with sun-scorched terracotta roofs, crumbling stone walls, and dark timber elements contrasted against crisp white stucco. The area is as gorgeously authentic as one could imagine, and exudes an air of history, charm, character and charisma. Because of Tuscany’s beauty and irresistibility, it makes sense that many would choose a Tuscan interior décor and mimic the splendour of this rich and abundant style. For a well-designed and in-keeping Tuscan interior, think countryside comfort, relaxed style, elegant furniture, and an air of nonchalant sophistication. Bring a little of that enchanting allure and tradition into your own domestic space, and check out the following great examples from homify below.
The epitome of classic Tuscan style, this outdoor terrace space evokes a sense of rich indulgence and effortless enjoyment. From the sandy driveway to the ivy covered wall, everything about this dwelling screams style and luxury. Emulate this in your own home with sandstone walled terrace space, terracotta pots and clay-tiled roof. Remember to keep things simple with your Tuscan exterior—emphasis should be on enjoyment of the space, rather than a perfectly clean and manicured area.
Tuscan décor is stylish, effortless and liveable—the essence of this space is just that, with crisp white stucco walls and rich terracotta coloured tiles, this living space can be interesting as well as stylish. To create a similar vibe within your own domestic space, choose a rich earthy tile, fresh contrasting walls, sheer mushroom toned curtains, and plenty of soft subtle light. Furthermore, think about the furniture you want to include, pick pieces that are comfortable and light in colour, choose white to reflect the walls, and organic elements such as a timber dining table.
Tuscan decks, patios, gardens and courtyards always incorporate a good amount of greenery. Ensure you choose plants that are hardy with bright sunlight, and fragrant during summer. Lavender and other floral blooming plants work especially well, and infuse the space with a little life and energy.
This bathroom is an excellent example of contrasting hues and heritage style. Fully tiled walls are one of the first things you notice in this well-designed space. They evoke a sense of tradition and practicality, as well as ensuring the area is in-keeping with the Tuscan aesthetic and fashion. Pick framed windows and doors, and ensure the sashes are in a contrasting tone to the tiled walls and floor.
This example shows a great combination of textures, and how this can be used to create a certain atmosphere and ambience within a living area. From the rough stone wall, to the clean crisp tiles, this space exudes luxury and effortless chic style. Incorporate a little Tuscan trend into your abode with some exposed elements such as a rough brick wall, stone wall, sandblasted tiles, or raw timber ceiling beams.
The kitchen is where Tuscan style shines—heavy use of timber creates a space that is family oriented and warm. Imagine spending time around this kitchen counter while everybody helps to prepare the dinner meal. The space is cosy, timeless and comfortable. Plenty of storage space is important, and a sense of ornamentation without being too fussy or overdone.