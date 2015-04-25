Timeless timber worktops

Choosing a worktop is a little like going on holiday, you spend a lot of money, have high expectations, and generally if you plan poorly, you set yourself up for a troublesome and tricky time. When choosing a new worktop, the best way to avoid disappointment is to organise your kitchen well, plan thoroughly, and ensure you choose a bench that is in-keeping with your desired design outcome. If you are looking for classic yet modern style, something that oozes warmth and radiates countryside sophistication, then look no further than the timber benchtop.
A timber worktop is often seen as a quintessential cottage staple, but this week we have compiled a selection of timber counters that push stylistic boundaries, and create new and interesting interior designs. Take a peek at these examples and consider a timber counter for your next kitchen renovation.
This wonderfully designed kitchen space utilises a lovely timber worktop, contrasted with a granite kitchen island. This combination works extremely well, the softness of the timber blends with the white joinery, while the white island is contrasted with a shiny and impressive eating and preparation space. These timber benchtops work recessively and allow the island to become the centrepiece of the room. Combined with a butler sink and some statement industrial pendant lights and this space is stylish, elegant and sophisticated.
Something a little different than your average timber worktop, this kitchen incorporates a high gloss finish counter that is a medium/dark timber hue, along with lighter timber joinery. This extensive use of timber works surprisingly well to create a space that is warm, inviting and luxurious. Moreover, the timber worktop is continuous in its path from one side of the room to the other, moving around the space, and then folding at a 90 degree angle toward the floor.
When we think of timber worktops, often we imagine a country aesthetic with a neutral uet deep tone of wood that is finished with a light gloss or satin. This example demonstrates the versatility of timber in the kitchen. The shade of wood is very light and this blends effortlessly with the industrial style grey kitchen cupboards. Evoking a little Parisian-chic, this kitchen has tiled walls, and feels very much like a chef’s kitchen, with a functional and useable workspace.
Maybe you would like a little timber in your kitchen space, but don’t want the trouble of installing an entire worktop? This kitchen offers a solution to that conundrum. This kitchen is compact and useable, it has a hard-wearing bench that has an extra timber element in a dark and contrasting hue. The best bit about this kitchen is its versatility and compact nature, with the timber offering a space to act as a breakfast bar, or spot to stop and chat with those cooking a meal.
Now, if you love timber bench spaces, worktops, and tables, take a look at this contemporary kitchen. Truly modern and individual, this space is a converted car garage, and makes the most of the interesting textures to heighten its appeal and intrigue. In this space the kitchen bench is the focal point. As your eyes are drawn to the worktop, you can see that it transforms and bends into a bench as well as having a dining space adjacent. If you want to go a little overboard with timber in your kitchen, remember to follow this kitchens lead and balance the wood with contemporary white elements, and crisp cabinetry.
Shaker style is particularly popular this season—it presents an option for minimal timber design with simplistic and modest adornment, whilst incorporating a little country charm, and a tonne of character. This Shaker kitchen has a brilliantly coordinated timber island worktop, and manages to create a space of humble style. The key to this kitchen's success is in its uncomplicatedness and refinement. There are three essential colours within the space, and the minimal approach means each of these shades coordinates and contrasts perfectly with each other. The result is a space that creates harmony, and is enhanced with a soft and timeless timber worktop.