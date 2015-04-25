Timeless timber worktops

Choosing a worktop is a little like going on holiday, you spend a lot of money, have high expectations, and generally if you plan poorly, you set yourself up for a troublesome and tricky time. When choosing a new worktop, the best way to avoid disappointment is to organise your kitchen well, plan thoroughly, and ensure you choose a bench that is in-keeping with your desired design outcome. If you are looking for classic yet modern style, something that oozes warmth and radiates countryside sophistication, then look no further than the timber benchtop.

A timber worktop is often seen as a quintessential cottage staple, but this week we have compiled a selection of timber counters that push stylistic boundaries, and create new and interesting interior designs. Take a peek at these examples and consider a timber counter for your next kitchen renovation.