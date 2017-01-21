Shelves are an incredibly popular DIY project, not least because their construction is generally within the grasp of most novice decor enthusiasts! What's more, they can be added almost anywhere in the home, and are great for creating that extra bit of storage capacity. People also tend to get really creative when it comes to finding that extra bit of space…

Need some storage inspiration for your small dwelling? Comes with us to check out 7 homes with shelves in unusual and ingenious places. We bet some of them will surprise you!