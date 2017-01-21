Your browser is out-of-date.

7 homes with shelves in unusual and ingenious places

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist kitchen
Shelves are an incredibly popular DIY project, not least because their construction is generally within the grasp of most novice decor enthusiasts! What's more, they can be added almost anywhere in the home, and are great for creating that extra bit of storage capacity. People also tend to get really creative when it comes to finding that extra bit of space…

Need some storage inspiration for your small dwelling? Comes with us to check out 7 homes with shelves in unusual and ingenious places. We bet some of them will surprise you!

1. A shelf that runs along the edge of the ceiling

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist kitchen
Laura Marini Architetto

It's natural to assume that your shelves need to be within arm's reach. But this isn't necessarily true. A very high shelf running along the edge of the ceiling in the living room is really the perfect place for storing delicate decorative ceramics. Check out this ceiling shelf!

2. Shelves built into the staircase

豊川市 上野の家, 株式会社kotori Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
株式会社kotori

The odd nooks and crannies in the standard staircase design are just begging for extra little shelves. They can be built under that space in the tread or even above the staircase like this. Those tiny little nooks can also be perfect for storing odd-shaped objects. It's best to use a professional carpenter for a job like this though.

3. A secret shelf underneath the floor

Spiral Cellar with Recessed Trap Door Spiral Cellars Rustic style wine cellar
Spiral Cellars

Spiral Cellar with Recessed Trap Door

We just love the hidden trapdoor in this home. The secret little shelves make up a great small wine cellar. It feels a bit like something out of a storybook or a modern day thriller. Note how the shelves curve to fit snugly around the shape of the spiral staircase.

4. Hidden shelves inside the sofa

책이 가득한 24평 아파트 홈스타일링, homelatte Minimalist living room
homelatte

The base of most pieces of furniture are also a good place to fit in a few extra shelves. The sofa is a good place because it provides easy access for a little reading corner. This kind of feature could easily be built into a bed frame.

5. Shelves created under a slope in the ceiling

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio

Those awkward spaces in the home are prime real estate when it comes to quirky shelving. Custom fit some standard shelving and really make the most of the unique elements in the home. Corners are often the most under-used spaces in any home—so they are a great place to start.

6. The perfect slide out shelf for a small kitchen

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen - bread drawer and pull out shelf homify Classic style kitchen
homify

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen—bread drawer and pull out shelf

Shelving doesn't always need to be permanent. It can pop up, fold or even slide out. This small kitchen has a slide-out wooden shelf that's perfect for creating extra preparation area. This kind of element could easily be added to a small side table as well.

7. A simple shelf solution to delight a child

Bed Hanging Book Shelf Finoak LTD Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Finoak LTD

Bed Hanging Book Shelf

Children generally love delving into a good book, so it makes total sense to build a bookcase into the bed-frame. This wooden bunk bed unit also looks quite lovely with a few soft toys on display, too.

For more shelving inspiration, have a look at 6 creative ways to use Ikea's KALLAX shelf.

How to decorate a living room of only 10m²
If you have any other shelving ideas, share them with us!

No, Thanks