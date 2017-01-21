Shelves are an incredibly popular DIY project, not least because their construction is generally within the grasp of most novice decor enthusiasts! What's more, they can be added almost anywhere in the home, and are great for creating that extra bit of storage capacity. People also tend to get really creative when it comes to finding that extra bit of space…
Need some storage inspiration for your small dwelling? Comes with us to check out 7 homes with shelves in unusual and ingenious places. We bet some of them will surprise you!
It's natural to assume that your shelves need to be within arm's reach. But this isn't necessarily true. A very high shelf running along the edge of the ceiling in the living room is really the perfect place for storing delicate decorative ceramics. Check out this ceiling shelf!
The odd nooks and crannies in the standard staircase design are just begging for extra little shelves. They can be built under that space in the tread or even above the staircase like this. Those tiny little nooks can also be perfect for storing odd-shaped objects. It's best to use a professional carpenter for a job like this though.
We just love the hidden trapdoor in this home. The secret little shelves make up a great small wine cellar. It feels a bit like something out of a storybook or a modern day thriller. Note how the shelves curve to fit snugly around the shape of the spiral staircase.
The base of most pieces of furniture are also a good place to fit in a few extra shelves. The sofa is a good place because it provides easy access for a little reading corner. This kind of feature could easily be built into a bed frame.
Those awkward spaces in the home are prime real estate when it comes to quirky shelving. Custom fit some standard shelving and really make the most of the unique elements in the home. Corners are often the most under-used spaces in any home—so they are a great place to start.
Shelving doesn't always need to be permanent. It can pop up, fold or even slide out. This small kitchen has a slide-out wooden shelf that's perfect for creating extra preparation area. This kind of element could easily be added to a small side table as well.
Children generally love delving into a good book, so it makes total sense to build a bookcase into the bed-frame. This wooden bunk bed unit also looks quite lovely with a few soft toys on display, too.
