A chic apartment full of ideas to inspire you

If you love big, bold interior design, you're in for a real surprise with the apartment we're going to show you today. Located in the stylish centre of Milan, Italy, it covers a relatively generous area of 180sqm. It also boasts a very striking combination of big concrete columns, sleek modern finishes and an incredible curved roof light.
The biggest takeaway from this design is that an apartment can have all the verve and architectural style of a free-standing home. This is most apparent when you consider the interesting play of big bold lines between the various living areas. Let's take a look inside! We bet you'll admire the work of Italian architects Architrek.
The living room is the room with perhaps the most conservative aesthetic. Nevertheless, this is a good introduction to the clean, bold look of the interior. The furnishings are sparse, but perfectly suited to create a look of simple abundance in the home. Note the gentle variation in forms and colours present in each piece.
The main living areas are clustered around this central traffic area and its wooden staircase. To the rear on the left we have a study area, in the foreground is a dining table and beyond the wall on the right is the kitchen. Cast your eyes to the ceiling where we have a very interesting ceiling of multiple heights. It serves to separate the living zones and create a small bookshelf area on the left.
The home has a fireplace in a bold white modern design. It has been built into the structure of the home to create a minimalist modern look. The central placement also ensures maximal distribution of the heat throughout the home. Also, notice how the angled line of the fireplace continues up through the line of the staircase banister.
Our favourite feature has to be the large, modern roof-light or skylight. The thick design and bold curves add a very modern aesthetic to the home. The sense of luxurious ease is also accentuated by the addition of a simple staircase design with a very gentle inclination. This simple white staircase forms the second flight of a two-way staircase.
One of the most appealing aspects of this design is the strong contrast between the various elements. Here in the hallway or passageway, we have a big, heavy concrete column intersection with an extremely visually light glass floor. This also works well with the natural light and bold curves from the overhead roof-light.
The children's bedroom here has two beds and a charming round porthole style window. The room also has a sloping roof with a modern curve. The home may be modern, but it also has a warm, rustic feel with its wooden floor and country-style furnishings.
Our next favourite room in this home has to be the curvy shower room. It's composed of a curved shower wall covered in small speckled tiles. It also has a little platform that could be used for sitting and relaxing. This is a bathroom with a little bit of retro style charm. We have lots of photos, so keep scrolling to see more…
