A chic apartment full of ideas to inspire you

If you love big, bold interior design, you're in for a real surprise with the apartment we're going to show you today. Located in the stylish centre of Milan, Italy, it covers a relatively generous area of 180sqm. It also boasts a very striking combination of big concrete columns, sleek modern finishes and an incredible curved roof light.

The biggest takeaway from this design is that an apartment can have all the verve and architectural style of a free-standing home. This is most apparent when you consider the interesting play of big bold lines between the various living areas. Let's take a look inside! We bet you'll admire the work of Italian architects Architrek.