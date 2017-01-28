9 en suite bathrooms perfect for small homes

En suites are the ultimate luxury – sleek, chic and luxuriously lavish, having the ability to shower and bathe just a few steps from your bed is something we all dream of! However, for those residing in small and compact homes, it may feel as though this is an aspiration that will remain unfulfilled. This needn’t be the case! Even the smallest of bedrooms can employ an en suite.

The key lies with the design and implementation of the bathroom, focusing on innovation and originality to provide a functional and enjoyable space. Today we’re going to take a peek inside 9 wonderful, inventive and alluring en suite bathrooms that would work fabulously in a small home. Ready to check them out? Read on below…