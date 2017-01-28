Your browser is out-of-date.

9 en suite bathrooms perfect for small homes

Craneford Way, 3s architects and designers ltd
En suites are the ultimate luxury – sleek, chic and luxuriously lavish, having the ability to shower and bathe just a few steps from your bed is something we all dream of! However, for those residing in small and compact homes, it may feel as though this is an aspiration that will remain unfulfilled. This needn’t be the case! Even the smallest of bedrooms can employ an en suite. 

The key lies with the design and implementation of the bathroom, focusing on innovation and originality to provide a functional and enjoyable space. Today we’re going to take a peek inside 9 wonderful, inventive and alluring en suite bathrooms that would work fabulously in a small home. Ready to check them out? Read on below…

1. Hidden in plain sight

PISO NORD, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style bathroom
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Wonderfully situated at the rear of the bedroom, this en suite offers everything one might need, while still retaining spacious sleeping quarters and an open ambience. 

The sliding glass doors ensure the room is effective and space-conscious, providing a sense of movement and flow between the two zones.

2. Room with a view

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For the ultimate in luxury, adding a glass wall can provide a romantic yet practical approach to an en suite in a compact home. Tucked away in the corner, this setup is classic and sophisticated, while still private and usable.

3. Luxury and opulence in one neat package

Tschüss Stromriesen - Das „La Rocca“ von Fischerhaus ist eine echte Unabhängigkeitserklärung., FischerHaus GmbH & Co. KG FischerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Colonial style bedroom
FischerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

FischerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
FischerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
FischerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

Picture perfect and gorgeously alluring, this en suite opts to keep the tub in the sleeping space, which has two benefits. Firstly it oozes whimsical elegance, and secondly it ensures there is enough room for a twin vanity, open floor plan and large mirror.

4. Making the most of your studio apartment

Loft Box117, Tim Diekhans Architektur Tim Diekhans Architektur Industrial style bedroom
Tim Diekhans Architektur

Tim Diekhans Architektur
Tim Diekhans Architektur
Tim Diekhans Architektur

A one-room apartment doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice an en suite. In this studio home the architects have created an entirely open layout, with the dressing room integrated into the bathing space.

5. The perfect setup

Architekt Michael Danke, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Modern houses
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

Set up behind a wall, this small en suite offers an entry-level shower without wasting too much room, and still ensuring the bedroom is spacious and enjoyable.

6. Light and bright

Ensuite bathroom lit by skylight Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern bathroom
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Ensuite bathroom lit by skylight

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

To keep this tiny en suite light and bright, the designers have included a glass ceiling that ensures you have something fabulous to look up to every morning.

7. Sumptuously extravagant

Loft floor bedroom and ensuite 3s architects and designers ltd
3s architects and designers ltd

Loft floor bedroom and ensuite

3s architects and designers ltd
3s architects and designers ltd
3s architects and designers ltd

This is undeniably one of the most extravagant en suites we’ve seen. Flanked by swathes of glass, this room offers a sense of openness with the bedroom, while still preventing moisture from entering the sleeping space.

8. Sliding doors make all the difference

Scandustrial Theme homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Scandustrial Theme

homify
homify
homify

Sliding doors are perfect for small homes, and assist in offering privacy to the en suite, without wasting the space that traditional doors take up.

9. Magical mirrors

Pocket House homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

The designers of this interesting compact home has worked with mirrors and glass to create a room that oozes style and sophistication, while ensuring the en suite doesn’t impede on the overall ambience and luxury of the space.

7 unusual ideas for small homes
Which en suite bathroom is your favourite? Let us know below!

