9 en suite bathrooms perfect for small homes

En suites are the ultimate luxury – sleek, chic and luxuriously lavish, having the ability to shower and bathe just a few steps from your bed is something we all dream of! However, for those residing in small and compact homes, it may feel as though this is an aspiration that will remain unfulfilled. This needn’t be the case! Even the smallest of bedrooms can employ an en suite.
The key lies with the design and implementation of the bathroom, focusing on innovation and originality to provide a functional and enjoyable space. Today we’re going to take a peek inside 9 wonderful, inventive and alluring en suite bathrooms that would work fabulously in a small home. Ready to check them out? Read on below…
Wonderfully situated at the rear of the bedroom, this en suite offers everything one might need, while still retaining spacious sleeping quarters and an open ambience.
The sliding glass doors ensure the room is effective and space-conscious, providing a sense of movement and flow between the two zones.
For the ultimate in luxury, adding a glass wall can provide a romantic yet practical approach to an en suite in a compact home. Tucked away in the corner, this setup is classic and sophisticated, while still private and usable.
Picture perfect and gorgeously alluring, this en suite opts to keep the tub in the sleeping space, which has two benefits. Firstly it oozes whimsical elegance, and secondly it ensures there is enough room for a twin vanity, open floor plan and large mirror.
A one-room apartment doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice an en suite. In this studio home the architects have created an entirely open layout, with the dressing room integrated into the bathing space.
Set up behind a wall, this small en suite offers an entry-level shower without wasting too much room, and still ensuring the bedroom is spacious and enjoyable.
To keep this tiny en suite light and bright, the designers have included a glass ceiling that ensures you have something fabulous to look up to every morning.
This is undeniably one of the most extravagant en suites we’ve seen. Flanked by swathes of glass, this room offers a sense of openness with the bedroom, while still preventing moisture from entering the sleeping space.
Sliding doors are perfect for small homes, and assist in offering privacy to the en suite, without wasting the space that traditional doors take up.
The designers of this interesting compact home has worked with mirrors and glass to create a room that oozes style and sophistication, while ensuring the en suite doesn’t impede on the overall ambience and luxury of the space.
Would you like to see some more beautiful bathrooms? Check out: 5 soothing bathrooms you'll wish were yours, and keep reading!