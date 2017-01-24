A charming apartment full of space-saving tricks

When we think of apartment design, the words romantic and space-efficient don’t necessary exist in the same sentence. We picture our romantic homes filled with whimsy, playfulness and luxury, while organisation and space-optimisation is often the last thing we would think to request.
Today’s feature project has managed to include both of these attributes, without one affecting the other. This romantic and space-efficient dwelling is characterful and charming, with a functional layout and a gorgeously welcoming, charismatic ambience.
Want to take a peek inside? Read on below and glean a few ideas for your compact, small or tiny home!
Starting our tour in the living space we’re immediately given a sense of the romantic vibes and aura thanks to the textural finishes that have been included in this design.
The exposed brickwork is elegant and paired with rustic doors that evoke a sense of provincial hospitality, while still feeling contemporary and modern.
The loft has been added as well, providing the interior with an additional living and sleeping space. We’ll take a peek upstairs shortly…
Underneath the mezzanine there is a small and cosy living area with a console table and plenty of space to read and enjoy the apartment. The lighting plays an important role, creating a welcoming aesthetic that is reflected in the enduring yet mid-century modern furniture.
As this home is rather compact, efforts have been made to ensure every nook, crevice and corner are utilised to their full potential.
This corridor leads up to the kitchen, and has been adorned with wall shelving, as well as bench seat that is perfect for relaxing with a cup of tea and a good book.
Stepping back slightly we see the compact dining space that turns this hallway into a more practical room for the home. Here an extendable setting has been placed, with two chairs and plenty of spaces to add more should extra guests arrive.
Up the small white timber stairs we reach the compact kitchen. The designers of this space have opted for a simple and uncomplicated setup, which boosts the practicality of the room, while still ensuring it is a functional and usable area.
The bright orange backsplash works exceptionally well against the aubergine hue of the joinery. Additionally, crisp white walls are added, which balance the darker contrasting colours, and keep the space feeling open and light.
Simple, stylish and elegant, this romantic bedroom embraces an industrial aesthetic, while keeping this austere with a grey and white colour scheme.
Adding personality, the designers have included a cityscape mural on the wall that helps inject a sense of uniqueness and originality.
As promised we head upstairs to the additional sleeping space and romantic loft living area. This multi-purpose room is ideal for guests, or simply getting a little privacy and solace.
The bathroom is functional and efficient, with the dark burgundy tiles matching the kitchen’s aubergine cabinets. Grey timber veneer has also been added to the vanity, and contrasted with mustard yellow accessories.
