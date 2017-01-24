A charming apartment full of space-saving tricks

When we think of apartment design, the words romantic and space-efficient don’t necessary exist in the same sentence. We picture our romantic homes filled with whimsy, playfulness and luxury, while organisation and space-optimisation is often the last thing we would think to request.

Today’s feature project has managed to include both of these attributes, without one affecting the other. This romantic and space-efficient dwelling is characterful and charming, with a functional layout and a gorgeously welcoming, charismatic ambience.

Want to take a peek inside? Read on below and glean a few ideas for your compact, small or tiny home!