The Well-Presented English Abode

Today on homify we are travelling to London, capital of England, and one of the most iconic cities in the world. It is here that we visit a truly stunning residence. A home of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, as well as spacious formal and informal living quarters, this dwelling is sure to impress. Exemplifying all that is fabulous and quintessential in London, this Brunner Close home is situated in Hampstead Gardens Suburb. With neighbours such as actor Hugh Lawrie, musician Paul McGuigan, and even singer Harry Styles, this is a highly sought after and affluent district. It is here that we will today be taking a tour within a beautiful heritage property, seamlessly refurbished and renovated by the team at Studio Duggan. With a brief from the client requesting that the home's character be retained, the designers set about transforming the dwelling, while honouring its heritage. Period home features and detaining were preserved, along with an abundance of bespoke cabinetry. The interior style boasts classic elegance, with modern practicalities, and an effortless sophistication.

If you would like to join us on this journey inside one of London's finest homes, check out the images below, and gain a little inspiration to refresh and renew your abode.