The Well-Presented English Abode

Today on homify we are travelling to London, capital of England, and one of the most iconic cities in the world. It is here that we visit a truly stunning residence. A home of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, as well as spacious formal and informal living quarters, this dwelling is sure to impress. Exemplifying all that is fabulous and quintessential in London, this Brunner Close home is situated in Hampstead Gardens Suburb. With neighbours such as actor Hugh Lawrie, musician Paul McGuigan, and even singer Harry Styles, this is a highly sought after and affluent district. It is here that we will today be taking a tour within a beautiful heritage property, seamlessly refurbished and renovated by the team at Studio Duggan. With a brief from the client requesting that the home's character be retained, the designers set about transforming the dwelling, while honouring its heritage. Period home features and detaining were preserved, along with an abundance of bespoke cabinetry. The interior style boasts classic elegance, with modern practicalities, and an effortless sophistication.
If you would like to join us on this journey inside one of London's finest homes, check out the images below, and gain a little inspiration to refresh and renew your abode.
As we first take a look at the very fine living area, we are struck by the beautiful blend of heritage features with gorgeous modern bespoke cabinetry. The room boasts a striking colour scheme of crisp white hues, matched against the dark mahogany fireplace, hand-knotted silk rug, and other black iron features. The light fitting is modern, yet draws its inspiration from traditional design and form. The seating is sumptuous, with a welcoming and lavish aesthetic.
Within the dining room, it is evident the astute use of timeless yet contemporary furniture and fixtures. The upholstered chairs ensure the diner is comfortable, and the entire setting makes for a truly welcoming and luxurious eating experience.
Additionally, the stark matte black light fitting is dramatic and eye-catching. It works in conjunction with the two gold wall-mounted lights, as well as the artwork, which is subtly illuminated by the black light fitting above. Throughout the dwelling there is a pattern of neutral hues, contrasted with dark bold back shades, and further warmed with rusty gold and mustard tones.
As we enter the kitchen there is a burst of colour from the patina copper light fittings. This lantern style hanging pendant is a beautiful injection of character, and works wonderfully against the light cream cabinetry within the kitchen. The custom cooking space utilises off-white Arts and Crafts style cabinetry to impart a warmth, and an inviting conviviality within the room.
In the foreground we can see the seating area, with an informal dining space, perfect for casual breakfasts with the family. Appliances are modern, contributing to the functionality of the home, while the rest of the space maintains heritage elements and fixtures.
As we enter one of the three bedrooms, we see the glorious tranquillity that has been effortlessly employed. The room feels ultra-welcoming, and provides a sense of restfulness.
We love the adorable twin windows and the symmetrical nature of the space. The bed head utilises a patterned silk fabric for the upholstery, while the bed linen is a relaxing white hue. On either side of the bed sit twin dressers-cum-side tables. These add contrast to the design, and work beautifully with the large side lamps.
Within one of the first bathrooms, we get a glimpse of the gorgeous light sky blue colour palette, and creative touches that add character and charisma to the space. The floor tiles are patterned and colourful, working perfectly with the wainscoting and bespoke cupboards. For a loft bathroom, this space oozes appeal, and functions in a practical and stylish way.
Moving into another one of the bedrooms, and we can again see the way the designers have retained the period home detailing. The fireplace is a stunning feature of the room, standing out in its bold black hue, while the rest of the room is a neutral earthy combination of colours.
The bed is sumptuous, and looks magnificent with an inviting ambience. At the end of the bed there is a large trunk-like storage area, which is incorporated into the design, adding precious space to keep linen and additional pillows. Furthermore, to the left of the room we see the large window that brings in a good volume of natural light. This has been dressed in a combination of patterned blinds, with heavy drapes to maintain privacy and a comfortable sleeping environment.
A wardrobe that even Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of, this gorgeous mirror-lined space is replete with custom cupboards to add an abundance of both storage and dressing space.
Along with the floor to ceiling mirrored robes, there is also a comfortable armchair, and a privacy blind to keep out the eyes of prying neighbours.
As we are nearing the end of our tour, we take a quick stop into the bathroom, to check out the lavish marble space. Built into a loft space, the room is no less glamorous or stylish.
Featuring a huge mirror above the bathtub, the area feels more generous that it actually is. The full-size bath tub is opulent, with heritage fittings the final decorative touch. Twin sinks and a large storage-friendly vanity imparts functionality as well as style, and overall the room is a hugely successful design.
As we've come to the end of our tour, we take one final look within one of the children's rooms. The double bunk beds have been designed specifically for the space, and work wonderfully to create an exciting yet practical sleeping space. Engaging, fun, and perfect for sleepovers, this room has everything one could need, and is a captivating original design!
We hope you enjoyed that home as much as we did!