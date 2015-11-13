A Chic and Sleek Getaway Home

Who doesn't dream of a home away from home, a cute apartment in a bustling city, filled with history, heritage, and an abundance of places to explore? Today we meet the home of Monsieur et Madame Desbois, a fabulous middle aged French duo who have made this dream a reality. Splitting their time between Paris and Barcelona, the pair have created a fabulously liveable second home. Although Paris is still their main residence, they also retain a pied-à-terre in a hipster-centric district of Sant Agustí Vell, within the lively and colourful Barcelona. With such regular travel between the two cities, it made sense to avoid hotels and their associated costs, and invest in a real home.

After purchasing a decaying and disused apartment from an 80 year old couple, they went about engaging the team at Egue y Seta to transform this 78m2 dwelling into a feast for the eyes and senses. Affectionately named 'From Seine to the Mediterranean' this residential project incorporates the aesthetics of both cities, expressing the intrinsic style of its owners. Replete with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, spacious living areas, and a host of designer furniture, this light-filled apartment is a truly striking and spectacular abode.

If you would like to take a tour with us through this gorgeous home, check out the images below and get a little inspiration or ideas for your own dwelling.