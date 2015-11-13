A Chic and Sleek Getaway Home

Who doesn't dream of a home away from home, a cute apartment in a bustling city, filled with history, heritage, and an abundance of places to explore? Today we meet the home of Monsieur et Madame Desbois, a fabulous middle aged French duo who have made this dream a reality. Splitting their time between Paris and Barcelona, the pair have created a fabulously liveable second home. Although Paris is still their main residence, they also retain a pied-à-terre in a hipster-centric district of Sant Agustí Vell, within the lively and colourful Barcelona. With such regular travel between the two cities, it made sense to avoid hotels and their associated costs, and invest in a real home.
After purchasing a decaying and disused apartment from an 80 year old couple, they went about engaging the team at Egue y Seta to transform this 78m2 dwelling into a feast for the eyes and senses. Affectionately named 'From Seine to the Mediterranean' this residential project incorporates the aesthetics of both cities, expressing the intrinsic style of its owners. Replete with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, spacious living areas, and a host of designer furniture, this light-filled apartment is a truly striking and spectacular abode.
If you would like to take a tour with us through this gorgeous home, check out the images below and get a little inspiration or ideas for your own dwelling.
Upon first glance of this home, the space appears stylishly spacious, sophisticatedly designed, and replete with all the necessary modern amenities. But as the architect puts it 'It hasn't all been about smiles, though.' To achieve this open plan area, many interior walls and partitions were needed to be knocked down. As these walls were situated right in the middle of the potentially large space, it was never an option to leave them standing, and instead they had to be pulled down.
Employing the skills of an architect, as well as an army of ten masonry workers to prop up the structural walls. Iron props and a large 'cannon sized' beam were utilised to ensure the integrity of the home's construction. Managing angry neighbours, as well as capacity and budget expectations, the architects were able to achievable the impossible, and free up the living spaces.
As we take a look at the actual interior design of the space, we are struck by its strong illumination, and easy going ambience. The living room is practical, sumptuous, and perfectly modifiable should friends come to stay. The area is spacious, and offers an area for rest and relaxation.
With an abundance of restaurants, cafés and bars within a short distance, it is any wonder that a kitchen be required at all! However, one can only dine out so much, and at some point it is nice to purchase some ingredients and prepare a home cooked meal. The kitchen is convenient, practical, and sleek. It's creative in its design, with patterned tiles working effortlessly as the splashback. A suspended exhaust hood adds drama to the room, while also offering a necessary function. The timber laminate floor is interspersed with hexagonal tiles that ensure an easy clean and low maintenance surface.
To the right we see the dining area, and the fabulously mid-century modern design furniture. The style is sleek and chic, with hanging lights adding a sense of mood and atmosphere.
As we move closer in, we can see the hidden breakfast bar that provides informal dining to the kitchen area. This is situated where an overhang of the kitchen worktop exists, and offers an area for individuals to sit and watch the food being cooked.
Additionally, the hanging pendant lights are seen in closer detail. These are industrial in their design, with Edison bulbs adding a soft glow and ambience.
Within the primary sleeping quarters, the room is light, bright, and effortlessly chic. Oozing a casual and relaxed ambience, the bedroom manages to feel welcoming, homely, and seamlessly integrated with the other domestic spaces.
Twin hanging lights are suspended over the side tables, and create symmetry within the room. An Eames DSW chair is seen in the corner of the space, adding to the modernity of the sleeping area.
The colour scheme is a mixture of white and timber tones, punctuated by dark blue hues that provide contrast. Recessed lighting is seen behind the bed, and is a stunning alternative to traditional ceiling lights, leaving the original ceiling intact. The timber tones are light and bright, ensuring the entire space is welcoming and airy.
Within the first primary bathroom, the colour scheme is clean and crisp. White is utilised as the main hue, and works well to achieve a sense of sanitation and hygiene. This is certainly one clean bathroom! Decorative tiling in the shower provides a departure from the all-white palette, and the timber stool continues this relaxed ambience.
Within the smaller bedroom, we see a simple space that is no less stylish. Featuring a double bed, the area is perfectly formed to provide accommodation for guests or friends who come and visit. Again the Eames chair is situated in the corner, adding a characterful touch. Timber tones are once again seen with the white colour scheme, adding to the cleanliness of the overall theme.
For one final look before ending our tour, we are taking a peek inside the other bathroom. This space is individual and unique, and rather independent of the other bathroom's design. The space features timber floorboards, light timber vanity, and huge walk-in shower. The room is spacious, and offers the occupant everything they could possinly need, with an added basin that looks as though it is almost delicately balanced upon the vanity. The washroom is bright, light, and perfectly illuminated for practical use, again adding to the overall success of the home's design and renovation. This dwelling is a truly magnificent home away from home!
