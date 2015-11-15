Marvelous Renovation of a 1920s Ruin

Located along the beautiful coastline just 30 minutes west of Lisbon sits Estoril. This stylish Portuguese town is delightfully positioned within easy reach of neighbouring historic fishing port Cascais, and gorgeous Sintra. Ideally situated to take advantage of the abundant beaches, as well as vibrant Lisbon, this exclusive destination is rich in amenities such as fine restaurants, bars, beaches, and nightlife.

Today on homify we are touring a particularly interesting property. Built in 1923, this renovation project has been undertaken by Ricardo Moreno, and is the architect’s own dwelling. From the outset, this former house was very obviously in a state of significant decay, and over the years had become more or less a ruin. In order to preserve the history and heritage of the original structure, the outer walls were preserved from demolition, and instead used as a feature of the new home. The project has reinvigorated the original design, transforming the property from disused and neglected, to fabulous and unique. Boasting eye-catching features such as an in-ground swimming pool, large living areas, sophisticated internal timber-clad spaces, and attention-grabbing textures, this abode is more than simply a dwelling, it is an experience. If you would like to take a look at this amazing refurbishment and renovation, check out the images below, and get inspired to renew and refresh your home.