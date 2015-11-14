The Multi-Coloured Modern Apartment

Colour can transform a home from boring to breathtaking. Not only does it impart a sense of uniqueness and originality, but it allows the designer to communicate an element of their personality within the domestic environment. Colour can be bold and dramatic, but it can also be subtle and sophisticated. Depending on the interior ambience and atmosphere desired, colour can modify the aura and character of a room with ease.
Today on homify we are taking a tour of a truly inviting and impressive apartment by Isabela Canaan. Located in Brazil, this dwelling is large, well-designed, and boasts a stylishly colourful array of accents in every room. Featuring bespoke joinery in wildly bright hues, as well as a cultural theme throughout, this home is lively, vivacious, yet utterly indulgent. Replete with high gloss finishes, custom furniture, and a sleek appearance, the dwelling is dazzling, eye-catching, and a fascinating blend of different textures and tones. If you would like to check out the interior of this remarkable property, take a look at the images below, and start planning your vibrant domestic renovation today!
This apartment is a truly exhilarating experience. Boasting a colour scheme that evokes a sense of majesty and importance, the passionate red hues work beautifully within the interior spaces. Within the first room, we see the stylish living quarters. Designed with formality yet comfort in mind, the room is perfect for relaxing after a long day, but would also serve well as an entertainment space.
As we first view this space, our eyes are immediately drawn to the back wall. The timber veneer is bold and warm, with a magnificent flatscreen television providing an opulent touch. Lighting is recessed into the ceiling, and the overall feeling is a space of luxury and lavishness.
Red is a theme that we will see throughout the main living areas and entrance halls. It is paired with a white colour scheme, dark timber tones, and a palette of greys. The red is fiery, rich, and commands attention. Additionally, the hanging pendant light in the back corner of the room adds an attention-grabbing feature, and looks superb above the high gloss and marble entertainment cabinet.
Within the hallways of the home, high gloss finishes have been employed. At the end of the corridor the bright red wall is a vibrant and eye-catching feature. Within the hall itself, marble flooring is utilised, and adds a lavish ambience to the entire space. To the right and the left we see two different wall finishes. Mirror is incorporated to enhance the size of the space, while the opposite side is again the dark timber tone. The room is a brilliant example of how to employ high gloss surfaces throughout, and still ensure the space is inviting.
Back in the living room, we are given a look at the opposite direction within the space. We can see there is a huge wall that has been coated with the same finish that is seen in the hallway. Lit with strip lighting, the monolithic red cube-like structure works wonderfully within the predominantly grey and neutral space.
Within the living room itself, there is an antique rug that has been brilliantly paired with ethnic inspired pieces such as the drum/barrel tables, and the religious artefacts. The sofas are extremely inviting, with plenty of throw cushions to provide maximum comfort.
This home features a range a different colours and hues throughout. Within this bathroom, the designer has opted for a bright blue tone that is incorporated onto the splashback-style wall, and the vanity below. Once again marble is used as a lavish inclusion, imparting class, elegance, and style.
Lighting is also a major consideration throughout the dwelling. The handy shelves are lit from within, imparting a space age contemporary style, while the oval mirror is a heritage shape, adding to the combination of elements.
Next stop, the study and home office. One of the most important places within a dwelling, especially for those who like to get a little work done at home, the study is a requisite domestic essential.
In order for a study to function in a practical and usable way, it is important to ensure it is set up correctly with all of the necessary requirements. Firstly a desk needs to have enough room for comfortable work, and offer space for the worker to spread out if needed. Secondly there should be a good ergonomic chair, and thirdly, the space should be clean and tidy. Here the bespoke joinery provides storage, sitting space, and is combined with a beautiful soft green hue.
Within the main bathroom, we see another use of the colour blue to impart style and uniqueness. The bathroom is replete with a huge amount of marble, and looks fabulous against the sky blue joinery of the vanity. A single chandelier style light imparts opulence, and the room is inclusive of both a walk-in shower, and a bath.
Wow! The bedroom suite is spectacular. Utilising a neutral tone and colour scheme, the room is gorgeously sumptuous, and features a host of lavish textiles and fabrics.
To make the space feel even larger than it already is, the designers have incorporated mirrored side tables, with an additional mirror above. Ideal for rest, relaxation, and for that truly hotel-esque experience, this bedroom has it all! Settle in for a night of comfort and rest, while the huge bed ensures you have a serene and tranquil experience. Heavy drapes keep the city lights out during the night, or can be closed in the day for a luxurious nap.
Turning around we are able to see that this room also comes with a flatscreen television affixed to a custom entertainment unit. The hardest thing about this room would be trying to leave it! Boasting all of the necessary amenities for comfortable and enjoyable rest, the space comes with enough extras to keep you entertained, happy, and cosy.
The art upon the walls is of particular note, as it matches the ethnic and cultural style of the rest of the home's antiques. Bold and impressive, these works add character to the entire home.
Finally, another bathroom, this time in a a vivid orange hue. This is the fourth bathroom within the home, the others each with their own individual colour. The space follows the same format and style of all of the bathrooms, the only difference being the toe and colour.
This is a magnificent residence that utilises colour and texture to create a highly unique, original, and inviting dwelling. We hope you enjoyed this tour, and if you would like to keep reading, we recommend: The Chic Maximalist Apartment