The Multi-Coloured Modern Apartment

Colour can transform a home from boring to breathtaking. Not only does it impart a sense of uniqueness and originality, but it allows the designer to communicate an element of their personality within the domestic environment. Colour can be bold and dramatic, but it can also be subtle and sophisticated. Depending on the interior ambience and atmosphere desired, colour can modify the aura and character of a room with ease.

Today on homify we are taking a tour of a truly inviting and impressive apartment by Isabela Canaan. Located in Brazil, this dwelling is large, well-designed, and boasts a stylishly colourful array of accents in every room. Featuring bespoke joinery in wildly bright hues, as well as a cultural theme throughout, this home is lively, vivacious, yet utterly indulgent. Replete with high gloss finishes, custom furniture, and a sleek appearance, the dwelling is dazzling, eye-catching, and a fascinating blend of different textures and tones. If you would like to check out the interior of this remarkable property, take a look at the images below, and start planning your vibrant domestic renovation today!