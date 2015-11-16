Antique styling: Get the look for less

Decorating your home in a different style or era can drastically transform it from dull and dreary to intriguing and unique. Not only that, but altering your interior décor will impart a fresh ambience, and can instil a sense of originally, as well as personality. Today on homify we are taking a look at antique styled interiors. Domestic spaces that have imparted a little history and heritage to create character, charm and charisma. If you are looking to enhance your home with vintage vibes or antique style, then you have come to the right place.

The key to ensuring your newly renovated or redecorated interior looks the part is to choose an era and stick to it! Whether you like French provincial antiques, or eclectic Indian style, continuity is the key to success. If you would like a few handy hints and exciting examples, we have collated some of our favourites below. Check out the images, and refresh your dwelling with confidence and sophistication.