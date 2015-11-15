6 tips to ensure your kid loves their bedroom

The bed is the most important part of a bedroom, and it needn't be boring or dull. When we think of children's beds, we often opt for a simple single sleeping space, replete with well-manufactured mattress, and highly supportive base. Time to think 'outside the box', and choose a piece of furniture that is a little more interesting for both your child and yourself!

The best way to get children involved within their bedrooms is to create a space that they enjoy playing within. If they want to play in their bedroom, you have achieved your goal. Now, you may live in a compact home, and not necessarily have space for an additional playroom. Never fear, the bedroom can easily suffice as a place for them to spend their free time.

Take a look at this example, the bed doubles as an ingenious area to have fun, and works wonderfully within the room. If you need help choosing a stylish and exciting bed, chat to a professional, to get some ideas and some advice.