Essential guide to a well organised home office

For many individuals, the domestic workspace is an ideal place to take a little time out from the monotony of the regular work office, finish some extra tasks, all while relaxing in comfort and style. Home offices can be a wonderful addition to a dwelling. They allow individuals to spend a little extra time with their family, as well as providing a convenient and flexible area to catch up for the coming day's work. But how does one create a home office that actually works? And why are some workspaces more effective and harmonious than others?

Today on homify we are taking a look at a few different ways you can improve your study, and ensure it is maximally productive. There is no one 'secret' to achieving harmony, it is a collection of different factors that improve the overall aesthetic, and in turn impart a sense of peacefulness. If you need some handy pointers, check out the images below, and reorganise your workspace today!