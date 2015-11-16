A Brazilian House of Style

Style can be a challenging aesthetic to achieve, it is an intrinsic quality that is often instantly identified, but tricky to express or articulate. Style is inherent, deeply-rooted in some things, and very obviously not in others. To categorise style is onerous, and often there is no one determining factor that can be specifically established to pinpoint success.

With that in mind, today we are taking a look at a property that is undeniably stylish. A dwelling that has been designed with high quality finishes, abundant natural light, and a sense of sophistication. However, this home also has an undeniable chicness to it. It is a residence that commands attention, and rewards the occupant with luxury, extravagance, and an overarching sense of hospitality. The house is leisurely yet opulent, and boasts all the essential amenities one might expect from a fashionable and sumptuous abode. Designed by Isabela Canaan we are privileged to take a peek inside this truly gorgeous home.

Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration to transform your home into a stylish and inspirational property.