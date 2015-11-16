A Brazilian House of Style

Style can be a challenging aesthetic to achieve, it is an intrinsic quality that is often instantly identified, but tricky to express or articulate. Style is inherent, deeply-rooted in some things, and very obviously not in others. To categorise style is onerous, and often there is no one determining factor that can be specifically established to pinpoint success.
With that in mind, today we are taking a look at a property that is undeniably stylish. A dwelling that has been designed with high quality finishes, abundant natural light, and a sense of sophistication. However, this home also has an undeniable chicness to it. It is a residence that commands attention, and rewards the occupant with luxury, extravagance, and an overarching sense of hospitality. The house is leisurely yet opulent, and boasts all the essential amenities one might expect from a fashionable and sumptuous abode. Designed by Isabela Canaan we are privileged to take a peek inside this truly gorgeous home.
Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration to transform your home into a stylish and inspirational property.
Set upon a sloping block, the immediate visual impression of this home is of a stylishly sophisticated dwelling that incorporates sleek lines and intriguing textures. The house is neutral and maintains a muted colour scheme, which ensures it is a welcoming, and extremely inviting residence.
The dwelling stands out against the neighbouring property, and takes its place as an eye-catching abode. The house effortlessly sits upon its sloping plot, and makes the most of this desirable topographical advantage.
As we take a look at the entrance to the home, we can get a further glimpse into the luxury and design of the structure. The front fence is a combination of glass and concrete, which work as a sophisticated juxtaposition of textures. The glass creates movement between the spaces, while the concrete is a sturdy and imposing addition.
Lights illuminate the stairs that lead to the front door, while a host of other lights are seen throughout the front garden and entrance spaces.
Finally, we get an insight into the interior of the home, and we are blown away! This living room is spectacularly sumptuous, and replete with an abundance of comfortable features.
The first thing we notice are the lovely upholstered banana-style lounges. These gorgeously comfortable looking seats frame the room, and work in conjunction with the other large sofa to the left. The whole interior is well-designed and employs a neutral colour scheme with patterned pieces to break up the monotony of muted hues.
The furniture is all extremely well-chosen and thoughtfully implemented within the space, with comfort and hospitality a top concern. Lighting is bright, and the room is beautifully illuminated. Additionally, the items within the room have been chosen to reflect the modernity of the space, and yet feel timeless, with strong design elements.
As we change our direction and take a look at the home from a different angle, we are able to see the dining room and kitchen space. The dining area is very large, and offers a place to host at least eight individuals. Again we witness strong design elements, with timber used throughout to create interest and a warmth within the home. Statement lights are employed in almost every room, with a single shade hanging above the dining table. Not only that, but there are several pendant lights to the right of the image that look brilliant, and create a sense of interest within the room.
One of the nicest features within the space is the huge picture window to the right. This brings in a massive amount of illumination, but can be closed with the neutral blinds. There is a good combination of textures and tones within the dwelling, and earthy hues add to the sense of comfort within the entire space.
Spa-like in its appearance, this bathroom has the makings of a truly fabulous wash space. Again we see the neutral hues throughout, with soft and subtle lighting that adds a sense of rest and relaxation. The timber veneer is utilised on many surfaces, and helps to complete the overall earthy look. The vanity is interesting, and includes mosaic tiling with a sleek cupboard underneath. A single plant has been added to the room to provide a little life and greenery to the predominantly neutral space.
As we enter the master suite, it is clear this is a lavish area featuring all of the desirable trappings and trimmings. However, the room is also minimal in its use of colour, and instead opts for neutral shades that bring a sense of serenity into the space. There is a large wall mounted television for cuddling up and watching films, while the sleek shelving and entertainment unit provide ample storage.
Within the second bedroom we see the colour scheme repeated and employed to evoke a contemporary aesthetic that features modernity, and yet a large dash of tradition as well. The single bed provides a convenient sleeping space, with huge floor to ceiling robes offering storage for clothes, as well as additional accoutrements.
The timber veneer is continued from the door frame through the room in the form of wainscoting. This adds interest, and seamlessly coordinates with the tranquil yet warm theme.
The home office is a surprising addition to this dwelling. As a combination of commercial and private, this room wouldn't look out of place in a tall city skyscraper. There are twin desks with a conference space, filing drawers, a huge projector screen and whiteboard, along with hanging fluorescent lights. Perfect for comfortably undertaking those extra hours of work at home.
The architectural design of the home favours bold yet welcoming lines and forms, The hallway space is a fabulous example of how the dwelling has been built with strong design elements, along with a cohesive and considered plan.
The hallway is light, bright, and replete with a white colour scheme. The balustrade is glazed, with the space acting as a window into the downstairs space. The corridor is long, surprisingly spacious, and leads to a door at the end of the hall. The timber elements can be seen within the doors, as well as the vaulted ceiling. The ceiling truly shines as a fabulous feature in the space, and creates a comfort and conviviality inside the residence. Finally, an antique runner rug finishes the space, and imparts a homely essence and ambience.
For the final look at this home before ending our tour, we head outside. Within the courtyards space there is a stylish indoor/outdoor space, that maximises the feeling of relaxation and enjoyment.
With a tropical garden in the background, the bar space features a timber worktop and counter, which provides individuals with a place to sit and take in the warm breeze. The area is wonderfully lit with recessed lights, and works to offer the occupant an area to entertain as well as rest.
