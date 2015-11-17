An Elegant Penthouse in London

Located in the heart of the city of London, this modernist penthouse apartment has an interesting history. Purchased in 2010 by Berkeley Homes, the 1950s office building, Roman House, had fallen into a state of disrepair and neglect. A far cry from its original design, the structure was an empty shell, a stark contrast to its mid-century popularity. Thankfully, The Manser Practice were appointed to redesign the new apartments, three of which were large and luxurious penthouse dwellings. It is one of these penthouses that we will today be taking a look inside.
This high-end residential development is the ultimate in opulent London living. Attention to detail is evident throughout, and the highest quality fittings and fixtures have been employed. The apartment itself follows a long rectilinear form, symmetrical, and organised with bedrooms on one side, and a large rooftop terrace on the other. Upon entering the home, guests are greeted by a wide central corridor replete with marble panelling, as well as recessed bespoke joinery to house an extensive wine collection. This dwelling boasts a huge volume of natural light, and maximises glazing to offer sweeping views of the city.
Take a look at the images below, and journey into a beautiful contemporary penthouse, and truly one of London's finest new living spaces.
The living room of this stunning penthouse is the heart of the home. Not only does it greet the occupant with sumptuous and inviting furniture, but it is incredibly stylish as well. The interior designers have opted for a neutral yet rich colour scheme that includes many monochromatic tones such as grey, black, cream, and white. To add a little vivacity and life, there are coloured throw cushions and accessories, which inject bright and engaging hues.
Additionally there is a flatscreen television recessed into the wall, and this sits above a fireplace for those cold and wintry London nights.
Within the dining space we see the statement light fittings that hang suspended over the table, and provide a soft illumination for the area. The furniture is sleek, chic, and wonderfully coordinated with the other interior elements. The entire space features floor to ceiling glazed doors that create a seamless link with the exterior terrace.
Taking a closer look at the formal dining space, it is clear the level of detail that has gone into the final design. Each piece of furniture, as well as every decorative element has been thoroughly considered, and looks fabulous against the crisp white tones within the room.
The view is the first thing that we notice when entering this space, with full-height glass doors, this is a truly special and unique home. Within the room, the high gloss reflective console table adds an element of glamour, and is utilised as a place for the owners to rest pieces from their art collection.
Turning around to take a peek inside the kitchen space, we are instantly aware of the huge roof light that brings in an abundance of natural light. This feature is a key component of the reconfigured design, and helps to ensure the living areas are bright and inviting.
The kitchen itself is a beautiful combination of timber tones and sleek white finishes. The joinery is fitting-free, allowing it to feel contemporary and minimalist. The island doubles as an informal eating area, and contains small barstools that bring the space together. We are also given a very nice close-up of the dining room lighting, which features cylindrical glass pieces in different shapes and sizes.
The master suite also boasts a gorgeous dressing space, which suits the home's impressive aura. Timber veneer joinery is built-in within the room, as well as full-length mirrors for dressing oneself. This area ensures the bedroom is well-serviced, and can be utilised in an efficient and sophisticated manner.
The bathroom comes with quite an impressive view, and features a huge floor to ceiling window that can be opened up to let in a fresh breeze. Twin sinks sit upon a large stone plinth that acts as a perfect vanity with its timber veneer joinery below. However it is the wall covering that really has us impressed. The small square pattern is perfect for adding that sense of texture within the space, and works in unison with the above cabinet. This cabinet is a two-in-one design that features both shelving, as well as reflective mirrored door sections, making it ultra-stylish, and highly versatile.
As with the other rooms, the bedroom is provided large glazed windows that bring a huge volume of natural lighting into the space. Not only that, but they offer striking views to London's central business district. A feature wall is employed to create interest and depth within the room, while the upholstered bed imparts a huge amount of opulence within the space. There are fur rugs draped over the bed, again cementing this room as highly sumptuous and luxurious sleeping quarters.
Finally, there is a small desk for reading or working, hanging pendant lamps replace sidetable lamps, and a rich earthy colour scheme. Heavy drapes offer privacy, and keep the bright city lights at bay during the evening.
Outside, the gigantic rooftop deck brings a little of the interior comfort to the exterior of the dwelling. There is a dining space that takes centre stage, with an edge-lit canopy adding luxury, and practical illumination. In the distance we see the lounge space, and in the foreground the perfect entertaining area.
What we are unable to see is the large outdoor kitchen, which provides a space to cater an outdoor get-together, or party. This deck has it all, and is truly an enviable feature of this penthouse abode.
Finally we arrive at the gorgeously spacious rooftop terrace. This space is perfect for entertaining, and when used in conjunction with the undercover dining area, is ideal for hosting a fabulous event or soirée. As this home is situated in the heart of London, it boasts striking views, and is replete with a panoramic perspectives across the city.
In this image we see the sofa seating, along with the gorgeously sumptuous lounge area in the background. Additionally, this decked space is replete with plenty of planters to evoke a sense of nature and life. The colour scheme is neutral, ideal for all seasons, and all tastes.
