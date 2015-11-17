An Elegant Penthouse in London

Located in the heart of the city of London, this modernist penthouse apartment has an interesting history. Purchased in 2010 by Berkeley Homes, the 1950s office building, Roman House, had fallen into a state of disrepair and neglect. A far cry from its original design, the structure was an empty shell, a stark contrast to its mid-century popularity. Thankfully, The Manser Practice were appointed to redesign the new apartments, three of which were large and luxurious penthouse dwellings. It is one of these penthouses that we will today be taking a look inside.

This high-end residential development is the ultimate in opulent London living. Attention to detail is evident throughout, and the highest quality fittings and fixtures have been employed. The apartment itself follows a long rectilinear form, symmetrical, and organised with bedrooms on one side, and a large rooftop terrace on the other. Upon entering the home, guests are greeted by a wide central corridor replete with marble panelling, as well as recessed bespoke joinery to house an extensive wine collection. This dwelling boasts a huge volume of natural light, and maximises glazing to offer sweeping views of the city.

Take a look at the images below, and journey into a beautiful contemporary penthouse, and truly one of London's finest new living spaces.