One plot, four architects, four stunning homes!

With a problematic and often challenging economic climate, it is becoming more and more difficult to secure loans to purchase a family home. Not only that, but once the loan is secured, it is often arduous to service the burdensome repayments. Within Korea, big cities are becoming increasingly populated, and with this rising number of citizens comes increased land prices, and an unrelenting demand for affordable and sustainable housing. With land and freestanding houses an unobtainable commodity for most average individuals or households, more people are being driven into narrow high-rise living, void of space and freedom. Korean people often dream of having a house with a separate garden, and their own piece of earth, which is what brings us to today's interesting project. Located in Geumjeong District, a district in north central Busan, the architectural group Rieuldorang Atelier has come up with a novel solution to this problem.

One plot of land was chosen, with four architects each commissioned to design a separate freestanding home. The result is a social space that maximises a sense of community, along with contemporary and unique dwellings. If you'd like to learn more, check out the images below.