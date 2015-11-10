8 ways to light up and prepare your home for Diwali!

Diwali—a five day ancient festival extravaganza of illuminated displays, vibrant colours, and a symbolic victory of light over darkness, or essentially good over evil. This year, as calculated according to the position of the moon relative to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali, also known as Deepawali, falls on Wednesday November 11. As one of the largest and brightest festivals, this spiritually significant event is a feast for the senses, and a time of rebirth and renewal.

In Singapore, this holiday is observed by the Indian community of Tamils and Hindus, with the Little India district transforming into a strikingly dynamic blend of colour and activity. New clothes are purchased, presents are gifted, and offerings presented for Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. During this five day period, individuals are encouraged to rid their surroundings of bad and negative spirits, cleansing themselves of any nefarious shadows or souls. Light is used throughout one's abode to usher in new beginnings, as well as create a fresh ambience. The preparation is a family affair, bringing together different generations, and imparting positive energy within the home.

If you haven't already prepared your home's lighting display, take a look at the images below for a little inspiration. However, if you find yourself well-prepared for this years five day Festival of Lights, check out some of the examples, and secure some ideas for the coming year.