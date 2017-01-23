Your browser is out-of-date.

10 fabulous colours to paint the walls of your small rooms

press profile homify press profile homify
Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern living room
There's a lot of conflicting advice regarding the colours you should use in a small room, but we think that a good rule of thumb is that you can go with whatever hue you like, as long as you have some exceptional lighting in place! Natural light is best, but even proficient artificial lighting will allow you to decorate with more daring shades and to prove that to you, we've found 10 fantastic projects, completed by professional interior designers! We think you'll be genuinely surprised by some of these colours, as they are usually avoided at all costs in a small space, but we know you'll agree that they look great and could work in your home too!

1. Navy blue.

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Dark, classic and elegant, navy blue is a fantastic choice for the walls in a small room, especially if all the wood trim is painted in a bright white! The contrast looks astounding and breaks up the dark colour so well.

2. Turquoise or teal.

Sesja dla JT Grupy, bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh Scandinavian style living room Turquoise
bhgycfdrsxfhcvgjbkj,hvbcgfxdrytfuyjgh

Woah! It's all of the colours of the sea on your walls! These vivid jewel tones really add a sense of fun and contemporary design and we can imagine a small dining room really coming to life in a bright teal!

3. Bright red.

Living Room Clean Design Modern living room
Clean Design

All you passionate firecrackers out there will love this idea! Bright red, though super eye-catching and daring, really does look incredible in a small room and creates an effortlessly cosy vibe! 

4. Neutral beige.

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

A classically neutral colour, beige is a wonderful alternative to white for a small room and with wooden accents, we think it's pretty hard to beat in terms of organic style and charm.

5. White (with extra touches!)

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

White walls in a small room aren't an innovation, but adding some custom decals will definitely make the scheme more exciting and unique. They even peel away from the wall, leaving no damage, so they are a great interchangeable option!

6. Slate grey.

Трехкомнатная квартра в г.Новосибирск, Design Studio Details Design Studio Details Eclectic style living room
Design Studio Details

One of the new neutrals and THE colour for 2017, slate grey is wonderful for small rooms as it isn't too overbearing and can be easily warmed up with clever accessories and eye-catching textiles.

7. Lime green.

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern living room
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

We don't know about you, but we can really imagine a small lime green kitchen looking INCREDIBLE! Punchy, fresh and vibrant, this is a shade that will grab every trickle of light and put it to good use!

8. All white.

Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room
Excelencia en Diseño

If the decals weren't tempting you, how about going a little more traditional and choosing all white walls for your small room? You can add some extra touches, such as framed art, if you want to liven the scheme up!

9. Rich Burgundy.

Alfa Studio Arquitectura, alfa studio arquitectura alfa studio arquitectura Modern living room
alfa studio arquitectura

Just like the wine it is named after, Burgundy is a robust, steadfast and classic colour that we think more people should consider for their small rooms walls! It'll age, just like a fine wine too!

10. Duck-egg blue.

Casa Olmo Arboretos, CONTRASTE INTERIOR CONTRASTE INTERIOR Minimalist living room Textile White
CONTRASTE INTERIOR

Powdery pastel tones are fast becoming the new neutrals for interior design and we can see why! Duck-egg blue, in particular, really livens up a room and won't overpower other elements, as it's still very pale!

For more wall colour inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Using colour in your home.

Surprise visit? How to clean the house in 5 minutes!
Which of these colours do you fancy using in your home?

