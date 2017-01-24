12 brilliant ideas for a dream laundry space

A well-equipped laundry room is a must for any busy household, with many people choosing to turn small spare rooms into a more useful space. But do you know how to go about creating one? Interior designers have been seeing a dramatic increase in the number of clients that are looking for a perfectly curated, practical installation and with that in mind, we have found 12 amazing projects that we think will give you all the inspiration and style points that you need to create something similar. Take a look at some of our all-time favourite laundry rooms and see which ones would look great in your home!