The miraculous transformation of a bare apartment

Home staging is an art that requires in-depth knowledge of interior design, as well as the ability to make any space aesthetically pleasing. Everything from curtain fabric to the position of a bedside lamp is looked at and analysed, so that the house can be easily sold at a good price. Today’s before & after journey will take us through a beautiful Italian home. Transformed by the home stagers at Venduta a Prima Vista, this project will inspire you to bring more natural and unique elements to your own home. The end result truly shows the commitment and dedication of the entire team!
The entryway seemed dark and wholly uninviting. Getting straight to the point, the walls definitely needed a new coat of paint, along with a slight change in flooring. Since this is the entrance, it needed to be well-lit and more welcoming to visitors.
The living room now looks such a nice place to relax in! Delicate eggshell paint on the walls, light-coloured wooden flooring and minimal furniture in muted hues has resulted in this well-lit living area. No corner is hidden in shadows. The potted plant and flowers are a great addition to the area, too.
Simple yet effective, the décor combines various shades of subtle grey. The warm tones of the furniture pieces complement wonderfully the wooden flooring. The designers have shown us that one should never be afraid of using neutral shades while furnishing a home.
The other end of the living space is home to the kitchen and a small dining area. White plays the leading role here as well. The kitchen cabinets, countertops and even the table and chair were painted white to enhance the kitchen area. With no clutter, there's enough room to move around while cooking.
As we move on to look at the old bedroom, we see that the view from the window is charming, but the view inside—not so much. Despite a source of natural light, the room is dark due to the heavy window frames and shabby paintwork.
The expert home stagers have stayed true to their minimalist design concept here. With simple furniture in neutral shades and a brand new coat of paint, the bedroom looks completely different!
Due to the lack of proper lighting and dingy furniture in the bathroom, it looks gloomy. The green tiles are a wonderful touch but need to be highlighted to bring out the fresh colour. Some new fixtures and accessories might do the trick.
The green tiles are wonderfully highlighted in the bathroom, now that the stagers have completed their job. The bright white walls and curtains are the perfect complement to the vibrant lime tiles. With a simple wooden stand, the clutter has been controlled.
Chic, minimal décor has hugely enhanced the appeal of this little apartment!