A narrow apartment cleverly decorated to look bigger

Today’s feature dwelling takes us to Lisbon, to take a peek inside a colourful and creative apartment that makes the most of its compact layout with stylish accoutrements and an airy, fresh ambience. Named after one of the busiest lifts in the city, Apartment Gloria tells a story with its innovative and original aesthetic.

Boasting a range of interesting textures, colours and patterns, the welcoming home is now a renovated space for tourists and visitors to enjoy. Originally quite lacklustre, with an out-dated setup, the dwelling now embraces a light colour scheme and palette, with plenty of eye-catching motifs to engage and delight.

Would you like to check out the interior? Read on below and start planning your next trip today!