A narrow apartment cleverly decorated to look bigger

Today’s feature dwelling takes us to Lisbon, to take a peek inside a colourful and creative apartment that makes the most of its compact layout with stylish accoutrements and an airy, fresh ambience. Named after one of the busiest lifts in the city, Apartment Gloria tells a story with its innovative and original aesthetic.
Boasting a range of interesting textures, colours and patterns, the welcoming home is now a renovated space for tourists and visitors to enjoy. Originally quite lacklustre, with an out-dated setup, the dwelling now embraces a light colour scheme and palette, with plenty of eye-catching motifs to engage and delight.
Would you like to check out the interior? Read on below and start planning your next trip today!
Prior to this update the home was rather dark and uninviting. Thanks to the refresh and complete refurbishment, the interior is welcoming, warm and wonderfully replete with all the trappings and trimmings.
Elegant yet playful, the new living room contains some of the original furniture, including the wall shelves, which have been adorned with new accoutrements, and the sofa that adds and eye-catching contrast.
As they say, the devil is in the detail. This could not be truer for this home, which includes some fabulous detailing, and ensures the atmosphere is light, bright and airy.
We paid particular attention to the freestanding lamp that, when illuminated, glows an interesting motif along the wall. Artwork has also been chosen with care and consideration, with pieces that reflect the architectural tradition of many buildings in Portugal.
Turning around for a view of the kitchen and dining room we’re able to see the compact cooking space and its adjoining eating space. Simple and effective, these areas are perfect for hosting friends, while the full-size appliances ensure you can still create your culinary masterpieces.
There are touches of Lisbon and indeed Portugal throughout he apartment. In the dining zone, we see that the designers have incorporated a wall mural that pays homage to the architectural heritage of the city and country.
Additionally, the dining table can be expanded to accommodate extra guests, once again proving this is the ultimate small abode that has been designed with care and thoughtfulness.
This is one space we’d love to sleep! Bursting with serenity and tranquility, the bedroom is picture perfect and embraces a feeling of purity, which is sure to assist in your night’s rest.
The timber headboard is a standout feature, which coordinates well against the hardwood flooring. A very pale duck egg blue hue has also been employed. This breaks up the monotony of the monochromatic white palette and ensures the occupants feel at home and relaxed.
Finally, as we turn around we’re able to see this bedroom also contains an en suite. Tucked away behind the floor to ceiling robes, this adds an extra level of luxury and style, finishing off the home perfectly!
