A picture-perfect (and surprisingly cheap) family home

If your dream home features include a big roomy living space with an attached terrace, enough space for 4-5 bedrooms, three bathrooms, two dressing rooms and a double garage, then you really need to check out this prefabricated home.

The Polish project is dubbed HomeKONCEPT-07 and can be purchased for well under 200,000 Singaporean dollars. This is incredibly cheap for a superb home that covers 183sqm, not including the 42.4sqm garage. The creators, architects and builders HomeKONCEPT, also offer this home with a variety of different options and customisations. So let's have a look at it in photos! After the tour, keep scrolling to see the floor plans and more specifications.