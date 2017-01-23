A picture-perfect (and surprisingly cheap) family home

If your dream home features include a big roomy living space with an attached terrace, enough space for 4-5 bedrooms, three bathrooms, two dressing rooms and a double garage, then you really need to check out this prefabricated home.
The Polish project is dubbed HomeKONCEPT-07 and can be purchased for well under 200,000 Singaporean dollars. This is incredibly cheap for a superb home that covers 183sqm, not including the 42.4sqm garage. The creators, architects and builders HomeKONCEPT, also offer this home with a variety of different options and customisations. So let's have a look at it in photos! After the tour, keep scrolling to see the floor plans and more specifications.
The home has all the comfort and ease of a modern day design. But it also has a classic form and a peaked roof that gives it that practical, family feel. The walls are created with a double layer of ceramic blocks, so there is good insulation and the walls are quite sound proof. This is particularly important when creating a home for a big group of people of varying ages. The traditional style roof is made from ceramic tile. Also, note how the roof of the garage also doubles as a floor for the large balcony.
The rear exterior of the home is designed with large glass doors that really help encourage that sense of flow towards the outdoor entertaining areas. This also serves to make the outdoor area feel like an extension of the indoor living areas. From this angle we can also see the skylight in the attic level and the second balcony running off the master bedroom.
The home may be spacious, but it has also been carefully arranged to create lots of smaller, cosy living areas. We can see some timber feature walls in the living room here. But of course, elements like this are very cheap and as easy to customise as you want. The biggest benefit of the design, however, is the use of built-in elements such as the fireplace and ledge here. This helps create a clean, contemporary aesthetic in the home.
The kitchen is connected to the living room, but set slightly to the side to create privacy. The basic design benefits from all the latest in kitchen design, such as a wall-mounted oven and lots of big roomy kitchen storage cabinets. It also has a big chunky wooden breakfast bench that adds a homely touch. This is definitely a kitchen in which to prepare large meals for a growing family.
The dining room is small, but rather beautiful. The best feature here is the location. It has glass walls on two sides that are sure to make it feel quite relaxing. It also has a glossy black feature wall on the left that adds a hint of formality. The large glass sliding doors would also help create a natural transition to the outdoor areas after eating.
This bathroom is one of the smallest in the home. It's incredibly slick. It takes a moment to realise that the rear wall is made from mirror. This mirrored wall reflects the shower room to the left and of course the wash-basin directly in front of us. This is, of course, just one of the three bedrooms in the home.
