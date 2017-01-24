Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 6 key components of a dream kitchen

April Kennedy April Kennedy
High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen, Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Beige
Loading admin actions …

If you're a dreamer and a doer, then you might find the concept of a 'dream kitchen' a little tiresome. After all, almost everyone has a different idea of what makes up a dream kitchen. But when you strip away the decorative bits, the expensive appliances and little things that make up your particular personal interior design style, there are a few key elements present in every dream kitchen.

So what are they? Well, hazard a guess and keep reading to see if you get them all right! Here's a hint, we've found 6 key components in every dream kitchen.

1. Easy-to-clean floors

Retro Chic | CONDOMINIUM, Design Spirits Design Spirits Eclectic style kitchen
Design Spirits

Design Spirits
Design Spirits
Design Spirits

Food spills and smears are all a natural part of cooking up a storm in the kitchen. But there is nothing fun about agonising over a stain in the carpet or worrying about scratches in the floor. So a dream kitchen always has an easy-to-clean floor. Sure, we do see the occasional gorgeous little hardy rug in a dream kitchen. But the placement should be very carefully considered because there is nothing fun about tripping over the edge when carrying hot dishes.

2. Smart storage

High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen Schmidt Kitchens Barnet Modern kitchen MDF Beige ​Modern Contemporary design High Gloss Kitchen Design
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

High Gloss Open Plan Kitchen

Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet
Schmidt Kitchens Barnet

No matter how small or large your dream kitchen, it will always have good storage. In a small kitchen, it just has to be really smart storage. This means that clutter is well hidden and there is always the perfect spot for all those little oddly shaped kitchen utensils and accessories. A combination of closed and open shelving is often seen in a dream kitchen. If you aren't sure how to make the most of that space, use a professional kitchen planner.

3. Fresh greens

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Rustic style kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

A dream kitchen is the ideal place to prepare delicious and nutritious meals to fuel your body. This means that it really needs to include that special zest of life. That may come in the form of a lovely sturdy woven basket for fresh produce, a small hanging garden or even a dedicated grow area for fresh herbs.

4. Sturdy high quality surfaces

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

A good, hearty worktop or kitchen counter is a must in any dream kitchen. There are lots of ways to save money in your kitchen design, but the worktop is generally not one of them. A good quality wooden or steel bench will last forever anyway. For the small things, repair any chipped tiles and make sure the gaps between the various working areas are properly sealed and maintained.

5. Excellent colours

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

It is extremely rare to find a dream kitchen with lots of dark colours. So keep things feeling fresh and clean with a light colour scheme. The light surfaces will help bounce the natural light around the kitchen and everything will feel much more open. Almost any light colour scheme also works with natural wood as well.

6. The right appliances

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Last but not least, this kind of kitchen contains some pretty cool appliances. Lots of modern kitchen appliances are available in softly curving retro designs as well. But the most important features often revolve around the energy savings. Newer appliances may cost more initially, but they definitely pay for themselves over time.

Did you guess most of these? Either way, head over to check out 7 modern-mini kitchens for inspiration.

21 top home decorating ideas that won't cost a penny!
If you have any more tips to add, just let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks