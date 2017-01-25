A small but stylish monochrome home in the city

Most home decorators know that it is really important to use the vertical space in a small urban home. But we bet that few readers have seen a home quite like the one we will explore today. The free-standing home is located in a densely built-up urban area of Japan, with neighbouring homes quite close on either side. The floor space is not tiny—it runs at around 110sqm. But it is surprisingly small for a home with such a big, open heart.

The architect Yokoyama, has employed a few innovative and traditional Japanese techniques to create a very spacious and sunlit interior. Let's go on a photo tour for all the details…