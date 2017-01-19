12 bathroom cabinets you'll want in your home

Bathroom cabinets, joinery and furniture are known for having the largest impact in a bathroom. Definitely not the most exciting or glamorous part of your wash space, these essential items can drastically improve and enhance your décor, and consequently should be implemented and chosen with care.
But where does one begin? With a mile-long selection of options and styles, it’s virtually impossible without a little research and consideration. That’s where we step in. We’ve gathered 12 of our favourite bathroom cabinets that you’ll definitely want in your home. If you need some assistance, or would simply like to be inspired with some fresh designs, read on below and start planning your new bathroom today!
Tucked into the corner, this timber and granite cabinet is modern and eye-catching, providing contrast against the light stone walls.
Timber is a wonderful material for bathrooms that is currently on-trend and seeing a huge resurgence in popularity. Ensure you choose waterproofed timber, or a veneer that is rated for bathrooms. Additionally, take some cues from this room, where the designers have included two sets of cabinets to boost the area’s storage space.
Cabinets don’t need to be closed in and hidden from sight. This example shows us how open shelving can be perfect for baskets and linen, stylishly improving the washroom’s warm and hospitable ambience.
Ideal for a compact bathroom, this wall-mounted cabinet looks stylishly simple, and seriously bold against the stark black wall.
To improve the perceived space in your room, all-white joinery can feel timeless, enduring and seamlessly integrated into any bathroom.
Why stray from tradition when it looks so good? This setup features a timber vanity, ceramic sink and black granite surface.
Your storage doesn’t have to sit underneath your sink. In fact, a cupboard or cabinet such as this can work brilliantly in providing ample space for all of your bathroom accoutrements.
Opting for an unfinished plank of timber, this rustic vanity is paired with sleek contemporary finishes that really make it stand out from the crowd.
This combination of marble and chrome is elegant and refined, while the freestanding antique chest in the background is perfectly attention grabbing and über lavish.
To minimise the impact of solid cupboards, built-in cabinets can work especially well.
This art deco design is bold and daring without feeling imposing; yet still catches the eye and demands attention.
If your bathroom also doubles as a utility room, you’ll want to consider a cupboard that offers more than simply good looks. This setup is fantastically arranged to work effectively and in an organised manner.
