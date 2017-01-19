12 bathroom cabinets you'll want in your home

Bathroom cabinets, joinery and furniture are known for having the largest impact in a bathroom. Definitely not the most exciting or glamorous part of your wash space, these essential items can drastically improve and enhance your décor, and consequently should be implemented and chosen with care.

But where does one begin? With a mile-long selection of options and styles, it’s virtually impossible without a little research and consideration. That’s where we step in. We’ve gathered 12 of our favourite bathroom cabinets that you’ll definitely want in your home. If you need some assistance, or would simply like to be inspired with some fresh designs, read on below and start planning your new bathroom today!