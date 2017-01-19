Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 bathroom cabinets you'll want in your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Green
Loading admin actions …

Bathroom cabinets, joinery and furniture are known for having the largest impact in a bathroom. Definitely not the most exciting or glamorous part of your wash space, these essential items can drastically improve and enhance your décor, and consequently should be implemented and chosen with care.

But where does one begin? With a mile-long selection of options and styles, it’s virtually impossible without a little research and consideration. That’s where we step in. We’ve gathered 12 of our favourite bathroom cabinets that you’ll definitely want in your home. If you need some assistance, or would simply like to be inspired with some fresh designs, read on below and start planning your new bathroom today!

1. Simple and space-saving

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tucked into the corner, this timber and granite cabinet is modern and eye-catching, providing contrast against the light stone walls.

2. Gorgeous natural timber hues

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Timber is a wonderful material for bathrooms that is currently on-trend and seeing a huge resurgence in popularity. Ensure you choose waterproofed timber, or a veneer that is rated for bathrooms. Additionally, take some cues from this room, where the designers have included two sets of cabinets to boost the area’s storage space.

3. Open and versatile

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

Cabinets don’t need to be closed in and hidden from sight. This example shows us how open shelving can be perfect for baskets and linen, stylishly improving the washroom’s warm and hospitable ambience.

4. Compact minimalism

homify BathroomShelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Ideal for a compact bathroom, this wall-mounted cabinet looks stylishly simple, and seriously bold against the stark black wall.

5. All-white spaciousness

Nancopiù, Xilon S.r.l. Xilon S.r.l. Modern bathroom
Xilon S.r.l.

Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.

To improve the perceived space in your room, all-white joinery can feel timeless, enduring and seamlessly integrated into any bathroom.

6. Tradition and style

homify Rustic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why stray from tradition when it looks so good? This setup features a timber vanity, ceramic sink and black granite surface.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Usable and eye-catching

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Green
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Your storage doesn’t have to sit underneath your sink. In fact, a cupboard or cabinet such as this can work brilliantly in providing ample space for all of your bathroom accoutrements.

8. Rustic and raw

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opting for an unfinished plank of timber, this rustic vanity is paired with sleek contemporary finishes that really make it stand out from the crowd.

9. Opulence and glamour

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify BathroomSinks
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

This combination of marble and chrome is elegant and refined, while the freestanding antique chest in the background is perfectly attention grabbing and über lavish.

10. Built-in practicality

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California homify Mediterranean style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California

homify
homify
homify

To minimise the impact of solid cupboards, built-in cabinets can work especially well.

11. Modern art deco vibes

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimalist style bathroom
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

This art deco design is bold and daring without feeling imposing; yet still catches the eye and demands attention.

12. Room for everything

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Wood Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

If your bathroom also doubles as a utility room, you’ll want to consider a cupboard that offers more than simply good looks. This setup is fantastically arranged to work effectively and in an organised manner.

Would you like some more bathroom inspiration? Check out: 5 miraculous small bathroom makeovers to inspire you and keep reading.

A 370m² eco-home built in record time
Which bathroom cabinets caught your eye? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks