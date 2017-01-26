Your browser is out-of-date.

10 fresh feng shui tips for the Year of the Rooster

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design
The rich and ancient wisdom of Feng Shui is an excellent source of knowledge if you're looking for ways to style up your home for the Year of the Rooster. This year is all about fire, transformation and regrowth. That means it's really worth giving your home a good refresh from top to bottom.

But how can you do this by following the principles of Feng Shui? Well, the basics are the same, but there are a few areas that need extra special attention. Let's cover them here!

1. Plants and flowers

Ed. Colibri, Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design

Nothing quite says new life like some beautiful fresh greenery. House plants also freshen the air and add lots of energy. Don't forget that bamboo is the luckiest plant of all. It's also really easy to grow. A varying natural collection of plants at different heights in the room accentuates the natural theme.

2. Things to keep you keep organised

Spice Organisation Urban Myth
Spice Organisation

No, we're not about to chide you for making a mess! Instead, we will simply remind our readers that the best way to make for a tidy home is to set up really good storage compartments in all the right places. So spot those clutter magnets in the home and set up a system to usher in a new start to the new year.

3. A well-organised entrance

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black homify
ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black

homify

The entrance as always is the place where good luck enters the home. In more mundane terms, it's also the place where you'll greet guests visiting over the holidays. So keep things organised by arranging adequate storage and a few choice decorations.

4. The living room you want

Espacios decorados by Wallart, CUSTOMS handmade
Espacios decorados by Wallart

The living room is particularly important in the Year of the Rooster, because this is the room with the fire element. Here is where you could integrate some energetic splashes of red and really spruce it up. Clear out old and unused belongings and really make it the living room you want.

5. Furniture placement

Bellewood homify
Bellewood

Every year the stars change direction and some Feng Shui enthusiasts change their Feng Shui map. But with people living in smaller and smaller homes, it's not always practical to switch things around. In our humble opinion it's important to keep the furniture in the position to best suit your home so there is adequate space to move around and enjoy the best parts of your home. If one area does not work well with the ideas behind Feng Shui, just give it an extra bit of love with a relevant ornament or small wall feature. This bedroom design has lots of small objects in key positions.

6. A pleasing view

Mirror Emma Jayne Sayers
Mirror

When you enter each room, note the first place where your eyes rest. If it's not a particularly attractive or suitable view, change things around. A good mirror can do wonders if you want to avoid moving around the furniture.

7. Fishtanks

Kowloon Abode, Aquarium Architecture
Kowloon Abode

The Year of the Rooster is a fire year, so an aquarium is not particularly fortunate because water extinguishes fire. But, nevertheless water is a good influence to have in the home when there is too much fire and conflict. Whatever you decide, just make sure you set aside adequate time to maintain the tank because an unhealthy fish tank is definitely not lucky.

8. A fresh coat of paint

homify
Paint colours are associated with each of the elements in Feng Shui and you guessed it, the year of the rooster is all about bright and lively fiery colours. However, this doesn't mean they should be used anywhere in the home. The calming areas such as the bedroom, bathroom and something like this reading nook here are best painted a soothing colour like blue. Keep the energising reds for the living room!

9. Beloved items on show

Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Bloom Arquitetura e Design
Your home is a place that should reflect your aspirations for the coming year. So put things up on the walls that remind you of where you want to go and what you want to be this year. This is a year of major transformation, so don't hesitate to think big!

10. Fresh fruit and healthy greenery

KSR Architects | Compton Avenue | Kitchen homify
KSR Architects | Compton Avenue | Kitchen

homify

Fresh fruit is of course another important part of any Chinese New Year's celebration. Just make sure everything is fresh and beautifully displayed. 

If you are thinking of ushering in the new year with a fresh coat of paint, have a look at 10 fabulous colours to paint the walls of your small rooms.

A narrow apartment cleverly decorated to look bigger
Do you have any other feng shui tips for us?

