A modern white home packed with chic ideas

The Italian villa we will explore today is the perfect example of how to create an atmosphere of absolute luxury within a relatively small space. The property is a free-standing home, but the layout would also provide a lot of inspiration for those looking to design a luxury apartment.
The star feature in this home is undoubtedly the modern steel staircase and accompanying glass-floored mezzanine. The architects Bilune Studio have teamed these with an all-white interior and lots of glossy accents to create a real sense of refinement. As usual, it's best to explore in photos. So let's go!
The modern steel staircase is a real eye-catcher. It's a rather complex modern design with lots of sharp angles that could easily look a little busy. But with an all-white decor and simple furnishings, it provides the perfect focal point. Note how it draws the eye upwards to create an inspiring aesthetic.
Built-in bookcases are so common they don't really require special attention. Except this built-in bookcase is really something special. The ceilings are high, so the extended height of the bookcase adds another element to the look. Note how it also works within the slope of the ceiling.
The modern staircase really deserves another look. From this angle we can see the unique design of the treads, risers and railing. Both the treads and risers are made from sturdy transparent glass. This makes the staircase appear ultra light and almost futuristic. This ultra lightweight aesthetic is also a good way to help avoid making a small living room feel closed in or small.
The mezzanine has an excellent glass floor that allows lots of natural light to flow into the upper area. Of course, it also makes the mezzanine feel bigger and less closed in. It's interesting to see how the angle of the sloping roof has been used to add skylights. This is a home where the real focus is the height of the space.
We love the very simple and natural aesthetic of the bathroom. The bathtub is free standing and the gentle curves add a soothing quality to the room. There is a gentle panel light hidden behind a panel in the wall and it's set up to throw a diffuse light onto the wall. Finally, have a look at the long bench running under the window. It adds a lot of storage, but does little to detract from the pleasing proportions of the large windows.
The home also has a lush garden terrace. It is simply furnished with elegant outdoor furniture. The best features here are the simple white sliding doors and the natural lines of the trees. Check out the green wall too. This is a good feature to have in any urban terrace or balcony. It adds a whole lot of privacy without taking up any floor space at all.
